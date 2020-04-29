Jared Kushner says the response to the US coronavirus. USA It is a "success story"

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump and genius of the brain who considered covid-19 to be more a matter of "public psychology than … health" as late as mid March, showed off his brilliant deduction power once again on Wednesday morning Fox and friends. After claiming that the United States has exceeded its covid-19 test target for the month of April, a dubious idea considering the fact that only 5.6 million tests have been performed, Kushner went on to turn America's massive failure into a success story.

"We are on the other side of the medical side of this and I think we have achieved all the different milestones that are needed," said Kushner. "So the federal government accepted the challenge and this is a great success story. And I think that's what really needs to be told. "

This was Kushner's "Mission Accomplished" moment, but still less credible than when George W. Bush attempted it.

To be clear: almost 60,000 people have died in the United States from covid-19, and more than 1 million have been infected. The United States is currently the epicenter of the Covid-19 world, and the death toll is constantly increasing. Therefore, it is difficult to understand that the American people interpret the facts as "wow, we have done a great job".

Unfortunately, Kushner has a big say in the Trump administration's covid-19 response, so expect more sharp-mouthed lies to come out of your paper-thin lips from here on out.

A former Tea Party Republican-turned-independent-turned-libertarian is running for president now, because what is an election year without a third-party drama?

CNN reports That Michigan Congressman Justin Amash threw his hat on the run Tuesday night after more than a year of deliberations.

"Americans are ready for practical approaches based on the humility and trust of the people," [Amash] said in its announcement. "We are ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I am excited and honored to take these first steps to serve Americans of all backgrounds as president." […] It is not yet clear whether a good presentation by Amash on Election Day could harm the Republican candidate or the Democratic candidate. President Donald Trump has consistently garnered high approval ratings among the overwhelming majority of self-identified Republicans throughout his presidency, but Amash could win support among traditionally Republican or Conservative voters who are dissatisfied with Trump. It could also appeal to progressive voters who are unhappy with Joe Biden's candidacy and agree with Amash on issues like civil liberties and foreign policy.

Amash's website is basic and does not include a little insight into its actual policies. The idea that staunch progressives will line up behind him is hard to believe. The man is pro-life, uncompromising as opposed to Medicare for all and government spending on almost everything that people on the left appreciate. It also has the honor of being the Michigan congressman only who opposed a federal aid bill in response to the Flint water crisis.

Wednesday Amash tweeted, "This election is too important for Donald Trump or Joe Biden to run for president. But they have the right to run like any other person. The answer to bad candidates is not to keep others off the ballot, but to give people honest, practical and capable alternatives. "

For anyone interested in a country not overwhelmed by constant unnecessary death, Amash is not that alternative. Still, unlike the other options, he has not yet been charged with sexual assault, so at least he has. that going for it.

The bar is officially on the floor, folks!