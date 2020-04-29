Janet Jackson is getting her own biopic

Instagram

Auditions for the film project reportedly based on the life story of the 'All for You' singer. They started before the coronavirus outbreak, but now things have stopped.

Janet Jackson is the latest celebrity to get his own movie. The R&B singer, who rose as a prominent figure in popular culture in the 1980s and 1990s, will reportedly have her life story on screen with a biographical film.

According to JasmineBRAND, who first reported the news, the film project is being finalized and auditions had already begun before the coronavirus outbreak affected the US. USA However, as with other Hollywood film projects, the development of Janet's biopic has been halted due to the pandemic.

Other details, such as who is writing the script and in which studio the film is being prepared, are currently not available. Since the site that came with the report is a celebrity gossip site rather than a trusted movie news outlet, news of Janet's potential biopic should be taken with a grain of salt.

Janet is the youngest of ten Jackson children born to Katherine Esther and Joseph Walter Jackson. He began his career with his appearance on the variety television series "The Jacksons" in 1976 and then appeared on other television shows throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, including "Good Times," "Diff & # 39 ; rent Strokes "and" Fame ".

He landed his first recording contract in 1982 with A&M Records and became a pop icon after the release of his third fourth studio album "Control" (1986) and "Rhythm Nation" 1814 (1989). Among his many hits are "Nasty", "Rhythm Nation", "Así es el amor", "Together Again" and "All for You". From now on, the younger sister of Michael Jackson She still holds the record for the ten most consecutive entries in the US Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart for a female artist at 18.

Janet stopped on tour in 2016 when she announced her plans to start a family with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana. She gave birth to her first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017. The 53-year-old artist resumed her "Unbreakable World Tour", now known as the "State of the World Tour", in September of the same year.

In February of this year, Janet announced "Black Diamond World Tour" as well as her upcoming twelfth studio album "Black Diamond" due out sometime in 2020. It is unknown how the current situation will affect the tour, which is slated to start in the summer.