Jana Kramer recalls the panic attack on the movie set before the Coronavirus crash

WENN

The actress from & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; remember having 'the worst panic attack' in Canada before the closure was announced in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Up News Info –

Jana Kramer She struggled with "the worst panic attacks" while waiting to hear about the coronavirus blockade on the set of a movie in Canada.

The country singer and actress had flown to Canada with her husband. Mike Caussin and her two children to begin filming the movie as speculation grew that a lock would have to be put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

And while waiting for a decision from the movie bosses, Jana began to struggle with extreme levels of anxiety.

"We were one of the last productions that was still being filmed and it was one of those things where I was doing what the production was saying and listening to my agent and following his advice," he told Fox News. "Once we got there and the news started to get worse, it was hour by hour, honestly."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Admitting that she began to feel "really uncomfortable" over the continuation of production, Jana had her agent call the production company, which contributed to officials' decision to call the filming schedule.

"Everyone just wanted to make a movie … I thought, 'If I can make money during this and work, I need to support my family,'" added the singer from "Beautiful Lies." Once it was done hour-by-hour on the news, I started having the worst panic attacks and thought, 'I want to get out of here.' "

Two days later, they flew back to their home in Nashville, where they have been ever since.