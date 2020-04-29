James Corden takes time off from "Late Late Show" to recover from surgery – Up News Info

James Corden has been the host The Late Late Show from his garage for the past two weeks, but the CBS night host is taking time off. Corden said today that he underwent "minor eye surgery" on Tuesday and that "he will not be able to film new episodes for a few nights."

He didn't elaborate on the procedure, but thanked people for watching his remote show and added, "I'm fine and I'm recovering. … I'll be back soon."

Here is her tweet:

Hey everyone. Yesterday I had to undergo minor surgery on my eye. I'm fine and recovering, but I won't be able to shoot new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching Late Late Shows from my garage. I will be back soon. Stay safe and well everyone. X – James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Corden has shown his home amid the closure of the coronavirus since April 13, and guests joined him online. Your garage Late Late Show follows his primetime special Homefest that CBS aired on March 30. That show featured performances at the home of artists like Dua Lipa in London; The K-pop heroes BTS, who were quarantined together in South Korea; as well as Andrea Bocelli singing from her home in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic.

"Physically we cannot be together, but socially and mentally we can be together," he told Up News Info earlier this month. "The world has never been so equipped to keep us connected to each other, so that's where my head was."

The Late Late Show and his home game are produced by CBS TV Studios and Corden’s Fulwell 73.