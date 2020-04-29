James Corden takes a break from 'Late Late Show' after eye surgery

WENN

The presenter of & # 39; Late Late Show & # 39; announces that he will take a break from hosting his CBS nightly talk show as he is currently recovering after eye surgery.

James Corden is recovering after undergoing eye surgery.

The 41-year-old actor and television personality has announced that he will take a break from presenting virtual episodes of his "The Late Late Show"in the United States to give him time to recover from the operation.

"I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday," the "Cats"Star wrote on social media on Wednesday, April 29, 2020." I'm fine and recovering, but I won't be able to shoot new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching Late Late Shows from my garage. I will be back soon. Stay safe and well everyone. "