James Corden recovers after undergoing "minor,quot; eye surgery

James Corden you are taking a break from your nightly fun.
On Wednesday afternoon, the host of The Late Late Show announced he had "minor,quot; surgery this week. As a result, he will not be filming new episodes of his CBS show in the coming days.
"Hello everyone. I had to have minor eye surgery yesterday. I'm fine and recovering, but I won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights," James shared with his 5.7 million followers. "Thanks to everyone who's been watching The Late Late Shows from my garage. "
He added: "I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everyone. X."
Like many late night hosts, James has tried to keep the laughs fresh with new content throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, Dua Lipa, John Legend and BTS They have performed songs from the safety of their own home.
Further, David Blaine has performed magic tricks while Will Ferrell He created a song to wash his hands.
But perhaps one of his most memorable parodies while working from home is the #ShirtOffShootOut Challenge.
"The rules are simple. You have 45 seconds to throw as many clothes as you can into your clothes basket," James shared when announcing the initiative. "However, all the clothes you throw away, you must wear. Every basket you write down, we will give $ 100 to the charity Feed the Children."
Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade and Lisa Leslie they are just some of the athletes who are stepping forward for a good cause. And yes, you can do it at home today too.
The Late Late Show airs Monday through Friday at 12:35 a.m. only on CBS.
