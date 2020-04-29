James Corden recovers after undergoing "minor,quot; eye surgery

James Corden you are taking a break from your nightly fun.

On Wednesday afternoon, the host of The Late Late Show announced he had "minor,quot; surgery this week. As a result, he will not be filming new episodes of his CBS show in the coming days.

"Hello everyone. I had to have minor eye surgery yesterday. I'm fine and recovering, but I won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights," James shared with his 5.7 million followers. "Thanks to everyone who's been watching The Late Late Shows from my garage. "

He added: "I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everyone. X."

Like many late night hosts, James has tried to keep the laughs fresh with new content throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, Dua Lipa, John Legend and BTS They have performed songs from the safety of their own home.