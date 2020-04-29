Jameis Winston would have had an easy decision if Steelers had been a real choice

Jameis Winston started 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, led the NFL in passing yards, and yet was out of a job. At the time, we're being asked to believe, he was presented with two options to play as backup and perhaps have a chance to re-establish himself as a top-quality NFL quarterback.

Option No. 1: Play behind a quarterback who has started 97 percent of all regular season games in the past 15 seasons.

Option No. 2: Play behind a quarterback who missed 14 games last year due to an elbow injury that required major surgery.

According to Bucsreport.com, he chose the situation where they were much less likely to be needed to play.

Well, Winston threw 30 interceptions last year, so I guess his ability to make decisions could be questioned. But even he could see which of those situations was more promising.

It's pretty obvious that the Steelers (Option No. 2) never offered Winston a contract. The Tampa report was rebutted hours later by DKPittsburghSports.com.

On Wednesday morning, on Pittsburgh radio station KDKA-FM, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stated that the team was not in the market for a veteran endorsement for Ben Roethlisberger, whose absence of much of The 2019 season almost certainly cost the Steelers a playoff spot.

"We are always going to see what is out there. It is my job to evaluate any position, any player that is out there," Colbert told the station's morning team. "I can honestly say that we did not negotiate or offer anything to any veteran quarterback."

One can logically say if they had, in this circumstance, a veteran QB. Winston signed for $ 1.1 million to back Drew Brees with the Saints, though there are incentives that could add another $ 3.4 million should Winston be called up to perform in the regular season and playoffs. Such a deal would have been relatively favorable to the Steelers, although they often don't weigh the performance incentive contracts.

What apparently few want to believe is that the Steelers continue to trust Mason Rudolph, their third-round pick in 2018, who started eight games last season and posted a 5-3 record, but was left on the bench after a poor performance. in Cleveland it ended with him being hit on the head by his own helmet.

Rudolph was thrown into the lineup in an emergency when Roethlisberger left midway through the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Seahawks. Rudolph played well in that game and the following week, on the road against the Super Bowl 49ers. However, he was injured in Week 5, from a hard hit by Ravens safety Earl Thomas. He left that game but returned to lead wins against the Rams and Colts, among others. However, it was never so strong.

He threw a nice touchdown pass when he was briefly reinserted in a must-have road game against the Jets, but his season ended soon after with a hit that left him with a shoulder injury.

Colbert has maintained throughout the offseason that he is comfortable with Rudolph moving forward. It's hard to say why that's hard to believe when you look at substitute quarterbacks like Sean Mannion (VIkings), Matt Barkley (Bills) or Nick Mullens (49ers).

But it's not as hard to believe as why Winston, with tens of millions of dollars at stake if he proves himself worthy of a starting point elsewhere, would lessen the chance of seeing if Roethlisberger can last 16 games for the seventh time in 16 years. .

He would not. No one in his circumstance would.