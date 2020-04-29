Jake Gyllenhaal jokes he's in a "relationship,quot; with sourdough bread

We feel you Jake Gyllenhaal.
During Tuesday's episode at The Late Show, the Secret in the mountain Star hilariously revealed that she has a new love for sourdough bread. While reaching the host Stephen ColbertHe joked that the comedian must be quiet to avoid disturbing his growing mass.
"Shh, I have sourdough yeast," Gyllenhaal warned. "Shh. You need to rest. You are resting."
Holding back his laughter, Colbert asked him to explain how he became part of the "cult of sourdough,quot; during social estrangement. "As my hair grew longer and slowly became embedded in the maverick world, I fell in love with the sourdough," he said, noting that he has a friend who is a baker who has been helping. He will navigate the world of sourdough. Aware that the subject was not the most attractive, Gyllenhaal added: "There is a very particular type of audience that is definitely interested in this."
After guiding Colbert through his obsession with sourdough, Gyllenhaal also took a moment to reflect on his performance on Sunday night. Take me to the world: a celebration of Sondheim's 90th birthday special, which honored the famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. During the star-studded live broadcast, he sang "Move On,quot; of the play. Sunday in the park with George.
"I mean, if they had told me that I was going to be sandwiched between Audra McDonald, Meryl Streepyou know Bernadette Peters… I could never have acted, "he said to Colbert. After the performance, the Donnie Darko star addressed Instagram with a special message: "Happy 90th birthday, Mr. Sondheim. It is my greatest privilege to do your job. Even from the basement of my home."
Hearing how deeply he respects Sondheim, Colbert was curious to learn Gyllenhaal's favorite lyrics written by the Broadway legend. Taking advantage of the moment, he joked: "Don't wake up the sourdough, you know that?"
Before closing the session, the nightly host praised Gyllenhaal for his viral shirtless handstand video, which was made in response to his Spider-Man: away from home co-star Tom hollandThe challenge. Recalling the moment, he revealed that there were some hilarious shots that occurred before the final product.
"I tried to do a trick earlier. I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be funny and I'm going to turn my camera upside down. And I'm going to do it upside down. And I'm going to let the shirt fall into my hands.' ", said. "I legitimately tried four times before realizing that every time I turned on my camera, it flipped up. So, I thought I probably should try. And I tried. And it was fine. It felt good."
%MINIFYHTML146ae5e308bc059461954308a27a86ff14%%MINIFYHTML146ae5e308bc059461954308a27a86ff15%