Jake Gyllenhaal jokes he's in a "relationship,quot; with sourdough bread

We feel you Jake Gyllenhaal.

During Tuesday's episode at The Late Show, the Secret in the mountain Star hilariously revealed that she has a new love for sourdough bread. While reaching the host Stephen ColbertHe joked that the comedian must be quiet to avoid disturbing his growing mass.

"Shh, I have sourdough yeast," Gyllenhaal warned. "Shh. You need to rest. You are resting."

Holding back his laughter, Colbert asked him to explain how he became part of the "cult of sourdough,quot; during social estrangement. "As my hair grew longer and slowly became embedded in the maverick world, I fell in love with the sourdough," he said, noting that he has a friend who is a baker who has been helping. He will navigate the world of sourdough. Aware that the subject was not the most attractive, Gyllenhaal added: "There is a very particular type of audience that is definitely interested in this."