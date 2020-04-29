Jada Pinkett Smith said she hasn't known Will Smith "at all,quot; since the quarantine began.

"I have to be honest. I think one of the things that I realized is that I don't know Will at all."
And in the conversation, she was surprisingly candid about the current state of her marriage to Will Smith and how she feels like she doesn't know him "at all,quot; right now.
"I have to be honest. I think one of the things that I realized is that I don't know Will at all," he revealed.
"Let me tell you. I feel like there is a layer [of knowing him] that you come to. But life is full, and you create these stories in your head, and then you hold onto these stories. And that's your idea from your partner But that's not your partner. "
Jada says the quarantine has forced her to "dissolve all of Will's stories and ideas that I've built,quot; and start working on a new, unbiased relationship:
What Will and I are learning to do is be friends. Because you get into all these ideas about how intimate relationships are supposed to be and what marriages are supposed to be.
"So Will and I are in the process of him taking time to learn to love himself, that I take time to learn to love myself, and that we forge a friendship along the way."
"Let me tell you, that has been something. Being married to someone for about 20 years and then realizing, & # 39; I don't know you and you don't know me & # 39; "
Jada also invited her and Will's longtime marriage counselor, Michaela Boehm, to the show to give some insight on this. Boehm explained that quarantine can elicit a "fight, flight, or freeze,quot; response in pairs.
"I'm going straight to 'fight', as Michaela knows," Jada said.
But Jada added that she believes fighting Will is "not the option,quot; right now, and shared how upset she is when things get hot:
I'm really in a position where that's not really the option. And having to breathe, take a minute, sit on my hands, before saying or doing something. Acknowledging that I am fighting, so shut up. Don't say anything Then, just giving me time until I can enter a different space.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!