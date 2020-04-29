Jada Pinkett Smith reveals how quarantine is affecting her marriage: she feels like Will Smith doesn't know "at all,quot;

There are so many moving parts in everyday life that only now, because things are slowing down, people have time to reflect and just observe. For couples with or without children, it can be a closer or more separate association.

For Jada Pinkett Smith, she is realizing that she may not know her husband for two decades as well as she thought she did. In fact, he even said he doesn't know him "at all,quot;.

During a new episode of Red Table Talk, Jada brought in her marriage counselor where she shared her quarantined struggles along with the struggles of other couples.

While talking about her movie star husband, Jada became very sincere.

‘I have to be honest: I think one of the things I realize is that I don't know Will at all. Let me tell you: I feel like there is a cape you get to, right? Life is full and you create these stories in your head. And then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of ​​your partner. But that is not your partner. So, (he's) going through the process of having to dissolve all the stories and all of Will's ideas that I've built around those stories. "

She went on to say that they are learning to love themselves individually and also learning to be friends.

Jada also spoke about her style of discussion.

She admits that in disagreement, she has a tendency to go straight to the fight.

However, she is trying to be more aware of how she handles those situations.

"I'm really in a position where that's not really the option, you know what I mean?"

His coping mechanism includes "having to breathe, take a minute, sit on my hands before saying or doing something, acknowledging that I'm fighting, so shut up, don't say anything."

This occurs after the couple has redefined what they are for each other.

Instead of using the terms "husband and wife,quot;, they prefer to say that they are "life partners,quot;.

It's refreshing to see the couple being so open about their 22-year marriage.



