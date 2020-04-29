Jada Pinkett Smith Realizes She Doesn't Know About Will Smith

Image: Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith never shy away from getting into the thick of her marriage to Will Smith, a fact that I find refreshing and disturbing. How am I supposed to believe in the myth of the perfect, effortlessly? long-term relationship if she maintains sitting at his red table and ruining it for me ?!

the The latest episode is, of course, about quarantine, and the fact that her forced time at home has led her to realize that she may not know her 23-year-old spouse at all:

"I must be honest. I think one of the things that I've come to realize is that I don't know Will at all, "she said of her nearly two-dozen husband. years. By People: When asked by her mother why she felt that way, Pinkett Smith replied, "I feel like there is a layer you come to, life is full and you create these stories in your head and then you hold on to these stories and that's her your partner's idea, that's not who your partner is. "

I can see this. I guess when you're married so long and you have so much on your plate, you probably don't spend much time following your partner around the house asking probing questions about their innermost thoughts. (I do this with my loved ones, and I have found, for some reason, that they find it exhausting.)

But instead of regarding this as a bad thing, Pinkett Smith says he is now putting the effort to discoverFor real find out who this strange man is:

PInkett Smith said that she is now "going through the process of having to dissolve all those stories and all of Will's ideas" that she has built to truly understand her husband. "This is intimacy," said the actress. "Just being able to get to know who our loved ones are beyond what we have perceived."

Intimacy sounds like a lot of work. Please leave me alone with my cheese puffs, thanks. (People)

Let's go back briefly back to 1997, when things were a bit simpler, or at least bad in a different way. Remember Carmen Electra? Remember Dennis Rodman? Remember they were married in las vegas? Rodman's teammates surely do, because the two were apparently boned on all surfaces of the Bulls' locker room. By We:

"One day when the (Chicago) Bulls had a bad practice day, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," recalled the 48-year-old model. Los Angeles Times Sunday April 26. “He will blindfold me and we will get on his motorcycle. When he finally removes the blindfold, we are standing at the Bulls' practice facility on center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating ice pops from the fridge and practically having sex all over the damn place: in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. With a smile, he added: "To be honest, I don't think he has worked that hard in his life."

If climbing into the back of a motorcycle blindfolded is not trustworthy, I don't know what is. I'm also not sure I want to expose my nets to the horrible germs that float around the Bulls. weight room, but again, this is why Carmen has led a much more exciting life than ever! (We)