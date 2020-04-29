Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about how quarantine is testing her marriage: "I don't know if she will at all."

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about what her quarantined life has been like and has made some observations about her marriage to Will Smith.

In a clip from today's Red Table Talk episode titled "How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine," Jada confessed, "one of the things I realize is that I don't know Will at all."

Jada She said she is now "going through the process of having to dissolve all those stories and all of Will's ideas,quot; that she has built to truly understand her husband.

In addition to this revelation, after 23 years of marriage, Jada said that she and Will are building a friendship.

"What Will and I are learning to do is be friends," said Pinkett Smith, according to PEOPLE. "You get into all these ideas about what intimate relationships are supposed to be like, what marriages are supposed to be like."

Jada continued: "Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, I take the time to learn to love myself and ourselves to build a friendship along the way."

Jada also revealed some truths about marriage.

"Let me tell you that it has been something to be married to someone for about 20 years and realize that I don't know you and that you don't know myself and also that there is an aspect of yourself that you don't know either." she said.

