Izzy's ice cream will close its St. Paul store after 20 years – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The owners of Izzy’s Ice Cream say they are permanently closing its location in St. Paul.

Jeff and Lara Sommers opened their St. Paul store on Marshall Avenue in July 2000. Since then, they have gained national recognition, including accolades from Reader & # 39; s Digest, Food Network, Food & Wine, Men’s Journal and more.

The couple says their flagship store in St. Paul has many good memories for them.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for buying our ice cream, supporting and being ambassadors for our business, waiting in all those long lines for ice cream, and for allowing us the honor of hiring your sons and daughters to scoop ice cream throughout. of the years, "owners Lara and Jeff said." You are the best customers we could wish for! "

Izzy’s Ice Cream will reopen its Minneapolis location on May 4 with a delivery-only service, expanding as security warrants.

The owners say that although they will now operate solely in Minneapolis, they still consider themselves a St. Paul company.