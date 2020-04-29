It was a long battle. – Ranvir Shorey on Irrfan's disappearance

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who knows Irrfan Khan closely and worked with him on films like Angrezi Medium, has a hard time believing that his co-star has passed away.

Calling it a sad day, Ranvir told Filmfare: "I am too surprised. It was a long-lasting battle, which I did not expect to lose so soon. Very, very sad news. It left too soon and left a void that cannot be fill. One of the kindest and gentlest people I have ever met. I will always appreciate the moments I spent with him. Rest in peace, Irrfan bhai. Love and respect. " We would have loved to see a lot more of Irrfan on the big screen. Only if it hadn't gone too soon … RIP