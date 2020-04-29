"It is very difficult for me to describe it in words,quot; – Kriti Kharbanda on the disappearance of Irrfan Khan

Everyone was shocked when news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's disappearance appeared online earlier today. The 53-year-old actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai with a colon infection.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who debuted with Raaz Reboot, has worked with Irrfan in Karwaan. Kriti expressed her current state of mind in an interview with Filmfare. He was surprised when he found out and said, “It took me about 5 minutes to understand what I was reading, honestly. What happened this morning is very unfortunate. I heard well about his mother's deaths and I really hope the family can cope with it. And I hope God gives you all the strength. I can't even imagine what they're going through. I hope you rest in peace. "

Speaking of Irrfan, the actress said: “He is a good actor, even a better human being. And I think he's just one of those people who the camera really loves and who really loves the camera. And I know that it will be terribly missed by each and every person who has been part of the industry in the past and who is part of the industry today. And I know people will talk about it until the movie industry exists. I really wish him and his family the best. I hope his soul is happy wherever he is. ”

Kriti is proud to be able to work with the actor and added: “We did Karwaan together. I played a cameo in the movie. And therefore I did not have the opportunity to work much with him. But honestly, it is very difficult for me to describe it with the correct words. The pride I feel for having shared the screen space with him, the screen time with him, he worked with him, an actor that I admired all my life and that I really admire and adore. I think he is one of the best players in the industry. It just makes me very happy that even though it was a brief moment, I was able to work with him. And be in the same movie as him and we will miss him very much. I honestly can't find the right words to describe how I feel right now. "