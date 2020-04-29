It is difficult to think of cinema without Irrfan "-Homi Adajania

Today the industry is surely dealing with the great loss of a great actor, Irrfan Khan. Irrfan's good deed has left a void in the industry and is surely irreplaceable. Irrfan was last seen on Angrezi Medium. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and spoke exclusively to us about the experience with the actor.

Homi was lucky to work with the actor for his swan song. Irrfan had resumed filming for the film after almost a year as it had been dealt with in London for a long time. When the filmmaker Asked about Irrfan's work mantra during Angrezi Medium, as he had joined a movie after a parenthesis, this is what he said: "When Irrfan Khan entered the set on the first day of filming, it had been a year since he had acted since he was receiving treatment for his cancer. I jokingly asked him if he hadn't forgotten how to act. He seriously replied that he might as well have. We not only laugh at this, we laugh hysterically. Then we looked at each other, stopped laughing abruptly, and said she wasn't kidding. This was our relationship. Regardless of how tense or stressful a situation seemed, we always saw the absurdity of life and something above all would always make us laugh at the belly. ”

Homi also adds a funny anecdote about Irrfan and says how much he loved his work and his passion for acting in movies: “Towards the end of our filming, Irrfan told me that he had changed profoundly as a person. He had redefined pain as another sensation in his mind. He said it wasn't nice, but it was different, and he was fine with this since it wasn't pain in his mind. He no longer wanted fame or stardom, but when he said "Yaar Homi mujhe acting se bohut mohabbat hai"(I have a deep love for acting), he was not acting, I could feel his words. It is difficult to think in the cinema without thinking about Irrfan and the profession that he loved so much gave him so much joy and his audience somehow felt this same joy.

Irrfan seemed to be looking at the circus of life from outside. He was no longer interested in jumping into the thick of it. I asked him why he wanted to shoot considering he was undergoing his treatment. His response was a simple "I'm not dead na … Toh let me live doing what I love." And this is exactly what he did. Ironically, the crew sought his strength rather than the opposite. You see, Irrfan never made his problem to anyone else. I always knew he was a fantastic actor, but the most important thing is that I had the opportunity to meet an incredible human being and I will always appreciate him. "

It is surely a great loss for world cinema and how it made even the most powerful roles seem easy and even made the faulty characters more loved. We will miss him immensely in the cinema.