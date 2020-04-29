"It could be one of them,quot;: Belgians help migrants amid the coronavirus

BRUSSELS – When Belgium was closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities emptied half of the country's migrant detention centers to help prevent the spread of the virus, leaving hundreds of people homeless.
The government also closed the reception center in Brussels that registers new asylum seekers, making it impossible for them to obtain state support. Since then, the application process reopened this month, but only online and only in French and Dutch, making it almost inaccessible to asylum seekers.
Migrants, most of whom are in transit and largely unregistered, hope to arrive in Britain, often by trafficking there. But these days, with border closings and travel restrictions, they are trapped in Belgium with few resources.
So some Belgian residents have stepped in to help.
They help feed and house migrants and prevent them from sleeping on the streets, where they are at risk of being arrested by the police.
Gare du Nord, once the busiest train station in Brussels, the Belgian capital, has been almost empty of regular commuters after the shutdown, as most of the trains have been canceled. But twice a day, a long line of migrants waits along a platform for food and hygiene supplies.
Nabil Moujahid, a 33-year-old school teacher, started a grassroots initiative called Citizens in Solidarity to distribute food to the migrants who gather at the Parc Maximilien near the station.
"We have a rotating system with other volunteers to ensure that we deliver meals twice a day," he said. "These people really do have that."
Each day, volunteers distribute around 500 aid packages, and not just to migrants, said Moujahid, who comes out to help eight times a week.
"It used to be primarily for park immigrants," he said, "but since the start of the coronavirus crisis, homeless people, the Roma, and all those who have no other option to get something to join in have joined them. eat,quot;.
The closure has unleashed a possible health crisis among asylum seekers, making the work of volunteers not only more urgent, but also more complicated. Grassroots organizations operate with donations from individuals and companies, but as Belgians become increasingly concerned about their own financial situation during the pandemic, they are giving less.
"We are operating on our reserves," said Moujahid, the son of Moroccan immigrants who learned Arabic to communicate with those he is helping. "We must also respect social distancing measures and explain them to people who come to us for help, so that no one gets into trouble with the police."
"They are very confused," he added. “Some of them do not speak French. But we don't have any more time to talk to them. They have to carry their packages and stay out of sight. "
Jean-Marc Fobe, an activist who has been helping the homeless in Brussels for the past two years, said that for those living on the streets, "there are difficult weeks ahead."
According to the latest statistics from non-governmental organizations, there are more than 4,000 homeless people in Brussels. "With so few people leaving their homes, there is no one to give them food or money," said Fobe.
According to Mr. Kassou, there are around 600 to 800 migrants in transit on the streets of Brussels at the same time, in addition to 500 in other parts of the country. And in 2019 27,742 people applied for refugee status.
According to a government spokesperson, around 250 immigrants were released from detention centers across the country in mid-March.
"The authorities effectively marginalized an entire section of the population, sending them to the streets in the middle of a lockdown," said Kassou.
According to the government, these measures were necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "The government made the decision to release the foreigners from the closed centers to comply with the rules of social distancing," said Dominique Ernould of the Immigration Office.
Migrants on the streets are not the only ones who need help. The situation of approximately 250 people who remain in detention centers across the country has "deteriorated in every possible way," said Ines Bahja, a law student who has been helping them.
"There is no way to respect social distancing measures, even for those who get sick," he said. "The sanitary conditions are deplorable. Since closing, no one can visit, not even their attorneys. We can bring you packages, but they cannot contain food. We stay in touch by phone to provide psychological support and information they do not receive from staff. "
Ms. Bahja, whose parents are Moroccan, said she felt an obligation to help: "I could be one of them."
The government has urged aid groups not to send members to the camp, as many volunteers are older and more vulnerable to not recovering from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Belgium had more than 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday morning, and almost 6,700 deaths.
Fobe, 41, recently started a petition asking Brussels to open empty buildings for the homeless. "The response has been extraordinary," he said of the signatories. "I got 352 signatures in one day. This has never happened before. "
The local government has rented two private hotels and transformed them into shelters. Mr. Kassou runs them in a corporation with the government, but they are already overcrowded.
The solidarity network to help migrants and asylum seekers extends beyond Brussels. A volunteer who collects donations and prepares meals for migrants is Dolores Cerrato, a hospital caregiver in Montigny-le-Tilleul, a town 45 miles south. Ms. Cerrato, 40, who has been receiving underage immigrants in her home for the past three years, recently established a system to help older people in town buy food.
"This situation is horrible, but it has created a new sense of solidarity," he said. "I am not a radical activist: I need my car, we have a television and my children have smartphones. But this virus has shown us all that we are capable of living differently. "
To continue her volunteer work, Ms. Cerrato now works part time with half the salary. "Solidarity is something I want to pass on to my children," he said, "even if that means we have to change our shopping habits."
For Laurence De Donder, solidarity meant opening her home to two Eritrean migrants, Awet and Degol, just before closing.
Mrs. De Donder, who has two teenage children, decided to house the migrants in her empty mezzanine following the example of Mrs. Cerrato, a friend and neighbor.
"I'm lucky," he said. «I have a beautiful house with a garden. I have a job, I work at a local museum, and so does my husband. I should have probably hosted about 20 migrants in the past two years, but never in such circumstances. "
After consulting with family and friends, Ms. De Donder invited Awet and Degol, who refused to give their last names for their own safety, to stay with their family.
"I explained the rules to them and told them they could not leave the house," he said. “We spend our afternoons playing cards; boys help around the house. Of course, sometimes we get tired of each other, but then we give ourselves some space. "
Then one of his guests had a fever and a sore throat.
"Fortunately, it was nothing, just a cold," he said. "But in any case, I couldn't throw them away."