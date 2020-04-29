Is winter really over? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – If there's a constant about Minnesota's weather, it's that it can change at any time.

So after a series of pleasant days and a forecast of warmer weather – is winter really over? Good question.

"Seeing the color, going into the yard, being outside with the family, waving at the neighbor from the front yard, all of these things mean so much more now than ever," says Sarah Davies, general manager of Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis. "Some guests who come want to go directly to the summer planting."

Davies says his team should retain those clients because it's still a little early.

"We have had a typical forecast for April," says Pete Boulay, Minnesota State Climatologist Assistant.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

It would be a few days above average temperature followed by a rainy and cold stretch. That's nothing compared to the 26 inches of snow that fell on the subway during April 2018.

The average 50/50 frost date for the metropolitan area is April 25. That means half the time the last frost date is later and half the time before. Boulay says the most important date to pay attention to is May 10, when frost is unlikely in the metropolitan area.

Davies says some things can be planted: pansies, thyme, rosemary, and tarragon. For more tender plants, like tomatoes, basil, cucumbers, and peppers, it's a good idea to wait. She says those plants are sensitive to nighttime temperatures of less than 50 degrees.

"How lucky you are," asked Boulay. "Where you live is very important."