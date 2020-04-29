Is this the challenge of fighting for the gym turf?

The challenge no stranger to fighting and fighting, but it's the latest among veterans Wes Bergmann and Jordan Wisley I could take the cake for a strange start to a fight.

In the next exclusive look at The challenge: total madnessWes and Jordan got down to work on the grass in the bunker gym. Yes, the turn.

"Don't screw our territory," Jordan yells from across the room.

"The grass is fine," Wes tells him.

"I'll fix it later, like everything else," Jordan responds.

And that's when things escalate.