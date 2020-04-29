Is this the challenge of fighting for the gym turf?

The challenge no stranger to fighting and fighting, but it's the latest among veterans Wes Bergmann and Jordan Wisley I could take the cake for a strange start to a fight.
In the next exclusive look at The challenge: total madnessWes and Jordan got down to work on the grass in the bunker gym. Yes, the turn.
"Don't screw our territory," Jordan yells from across the room.
"The grass is fine," Wes tells him.
"I'll fix it later, like everything else," Jordan responds.
And that's when things escalate.
"I'm sitting there, taking care of my own business, helping Nelson and Cory with the grass. They've messed it up a bit because they were doing some sprints, and I hear Jordan through the biosphere yelling at me about what he thinks the right way. fixing the lawn is in its patronizing and stinging way, "Wes says in a confessional.
Names are released as the discussion intensifies and turns face to face.
"This is the best gym area we've ever had, I've seen in a challenge, but Wes and some of the boys are playing on the grass. Of course, he stepped in and then I turn around thinking that's it. I and I Here, Wes runs around with his pale white body and decides he's going to teach me a lesson about respect, "Jordan says in a confessional.
Who is right? Whoever is wrong Whatever happens, will make an impact on the game.
