Irrfan Khan's last interview with Filmfare

The news of Irrfan Khan's disappearance was a shock to everyone. We recently saw him in front of the camera again on Angrezi Medium and felt things were back to normal after winning his battle against neuroendocrine tumor. But, the sudden disappearance of the Bollywood gem has left us speechless. There is no doubt that Irrfan is one of the best talents our film industry has ever seen and we are confident that despite the fact that we will never be able to see him on screen again, he will live in our hearts. Forever. As a special tribute to him, we decided to take a little trip down memory lane and share his latest interview with Filmfare for our readers.
Has there been too much delay to get to where you have arrived?
I wouldn't see it as a delay. Everything is a process. I am pleased that there has been no strategy or machinery behind all of this. Everything is from nothing, the way things have manifested. It was as if life was preparing me for this. That is the mystery, the magic of life. I think that is wonderful and encouraging.
To what do all the critical applause for his work and his recent National Award for Paan Singh Tomar add up?
On the one hand, I think I have reached a stage where I have options. I can choose my director, I can choose my projects. It has taken me a long time to get here; although I feel like I'm not there yet. But yes, I have options now.
Would you have liked your career to have been extended in another way?
It could have been something else; Maybe my life would have taken a different path. If I hadn't connected the way I connected, there might have been room to contemplate all of these things. But I think it is a useless exercise. I don't put my energies into that kind of speculation. It does not have an end. Whatever it is, it is a revelation. It is as if life opens up and shows me its surprises.
You play with a RAW agent on D-Day. How do you start to get into that person's motivations?
Sometimes you don't need to go as deep. The way our commercial cinema works, you don't need that kind of insight into a character. I was trying to assess if the role required that kind of immersion. Because as an actor you would like to dive. The character needed some internalization, at least in regards to physical circumstances. But that research had already been done. Also, the director may not want that degree of immersion, so you should hold back. You only need a certain amount of information and then the drama takes over; works. That said, every time he did something not expected, a detail, a nuance, Nikhil (Advani) was excited about it. That gave me faith.
Does contention scare you about conventional cinema?
No, he does not do it. But sometimes you can't relate to things. That scares me. In Thanks, I couldn't connect. If you can't relate to the style of filmmaking or the director's demands, if things are only on a superficial level and nothing happens to your body or heart, that is scary. It seems that someone has taken everything from you. Nothing is going in, everything is coming out, you are dissipated. When you are connected to the character. And there is an exchange from the inside out. It is a reciprocity, it is as if your battery is recharging. What happens in the moment: that's the reward, that's what keeps you alive as an actor. That is the uniqueness of this career. I wonder if it happens to a writer, painter or athlete. When you do things mechanically, you stop being surprised: you know what's to come. And that is boring.
What if you get thrown in a Karan Johar or Yash Raj movie? Will there be a disconnect?
Look, I don't think they'll kick me out unless the character has something for me. If the casting is good, I don't see a disconnect at all.
Did you have a fanboi moment working with Rishi Kapoor In D-Day?
My cousin is his best admirer, although I have seen all his movies. I never thought I had a Rishi Kapoor in me. He is hot liquid. He has worked in cultivating his craft so well and is one of those stars that he never has enough of, even if he's doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that's what makes his second inning so spectacular. You don't have to be a star anymore, so you're having a lot of fun as an actor.
What makes you say yes to a project?
Generally it is the director and my role, where will this part as an actor take me? And, of course, the money. Although I have never been unreasonable when it comes to money. Another important thing is an environment with settings, people. Movies take time, and sometimes you have to spend an excessive amount of time with a group of people. You should enjoy the time you spend with these people, that is also important.
What makes you say no?
Repeatability, preaching, theme-based movies without any compromise or entertainment value, a director I can't trust for his ability to tell a story.
Have you ever done something against your pimple and has it worked for you?
To be honest, I wasn't sure about The Namesake. I wanted to do macho, presence-oriented roles after The Warrior and this was the opposite. I wasn't sure this role would take me where I wanted to go. But he had faith in Mira (Nair) and wanted to do Jhumpa Lahiri's words justice. When it finally came out, it was nothing short of great. Similarly, I didn't know how to switch to a negative role with Haasil, but it worked. With The Lunchbox too, I had my reservations. He hated the sadness of the office where the movie was filmed, there was nothing to do, no one to commit to, other than the aging process … it all felt so difficult. But I felt a connection to the emotions, the love story.
What do you think of the representation of Indian cinema abroad?
When people abroad connect with Indian cinema, they connect with a spirit of celebration. But much remains to be achieved in terms of history, its credibility, the credibility of the characters. No one expects to see a credible character in an Indian movie. Whoever can connect to this way of making believe or accept that anyone can start singing a song in the middle of the movie will go see these movies. But when it comes to international cinema, Bollywood has an item number value. They are not looking to get involved with this type of cinema, they see it for fun.
Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake and Life of Pi, tells you that good stories can come out of India …
So many things happened by chance one after another; I was lucky to be a part of it. When Slumdog came out of nowhere, people were saying, oh, but it's not an Indian movie. Then the Anurag movie (That Girl In Yellow Boots) happened in Cannes and they thought it was a fluke. Slumdog or Life of Pi may not technically be Indian movies, but they have Indian talent, an Indian medium, Indians are involved in it. Generations to come will watch these films and think, "This is our cinema." They are building their hopes and dreams based on such movies. The good news is that Indian cinema is now being taken seriously.
What about Indian actors? Are they also taken more seriously?
Yes, it is a process; It will happen. Because Hollywood just tasted blood. The time has come for international projects based in India.
Tell us more about The Lunchbox. We hear that he received a great ovation at the recent Cannes festival.
It's a sweet little Indian film, an Indo-Franco-German collaboration, which was screened at Cannes 2013. It sold so fast that it must have made some kind of album. Buyers weren't even waiting for the end of the movie. They were heading straight for the agent. It was finally bought by Sony Pictures.
How do you think we can close the gap between Indian and international cinema?
I think collaboration is the key. We should bring international talent, in terms of directors, technicians, and make films that fuse sensibilities. Not much has been explored, but each business needs time to work. The trick is to find themes that are universal. I think The Lunchbox did that. It is an Indo-French-German production, but at the end of the day, it is a love story that could take place anywhere.
What do you think of 100 crore syndrome?
I think the definition of Indian commercial cinema is changing every day. In a few years, the Rs 100 million concept for success will die. People will sell their films for Rs 100 million. The market is not only expanding, it is exploding. The public wants an option. Look at the choices Ranbir Kapoor makes. You hardly choose movies that are potentially considered commercial movies.
Have you ever looked for a job?
I have waited for work and I have waited long. I used to think that I would meet director X and show him pictures of Y and boom! Every time I have tried it has actually worked negatively. You can't start acting when you meet someone, can you? And besides, I'm shy, so it works against my temper. I'm lucky to never be out of a job, but I've always waited. When I was on television, I was waiting for movies, when I was in movies, I was waiting for the right role, when I had the right role, I was waiting for the right movie … it's an endless process.
What does success mean to you?
It means being able to exercise your choices, not doing things because you have to, but because you want to. I am still learning, and each project has something new to offer. I would love for my interest to continue growing.
