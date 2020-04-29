Irrfan Khan's last interview with Filmfare

Does contention scare you about conventional cinema?

No, he does not do it. But sometimes you can't relate to things. That scares me. In Thanks, I couldn't connect. If you can't relate to the style of filmmaking or the director's demands, if things are only on a superficial level and nothing happens to your body or heart, that is scary. It seems that someone has taken everything from you. Nothing is going in, everything is coming out, you are dissipated. When you are connected to the character. And there is an exchange from the inside out. It is a reciprocity, it is as if your battery is recharging. What happens in the moment: that's the reward, that's what keeps you alive as an actor. That is the uniqueness of this career. I wonder if it happens to a writer, painter or athlete. When you do things mechanically, you stop being surprised: you know what's to come. And that is boring.