Irrfan Khan passes away | filmfare.com

Irrfan Khan was born in Jaipur on January 7, 1967. He was a talented cricketer when he was young, although he was unable to reach the national team. Khan was studying for a master's degree when he obtained a scholarship to study at the National Drama School (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984. He moved to Mumbai after passing out and acted in numerous television series, including Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant and Sparsh.



He made his debut on the big screen with the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988) directed by Mira Nair. He was also seen in the acclaimed art movie Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990). He became a familiar face in the West when London director Asif Kapadia gave him the lead in The Warrior (2001), which garnered accolades at various film festivals abroad. He later starred in several prestigious Western projects such as The Namesake (2006), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), New York, I Love You (2009), The Amazing Spider -Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).



Movies like Haasil (2003) and Maqbool (2004) gave him massive acceptance. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for Haasil. In addition to that, he won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Filmfare for Life in a … Metro (2007), Best Critical Actor for Paan Singh Tomar (2012) and the Best Actor trophy for Hindi Medium (2017).



He got his first lead role in a commercial movie with Rog (2005). His other commercial successes include Life in a … Metro (2007), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015). its Hindi Medium (2017) became an unexpected success in both India and China. A sequel to Hindi Medium, called Angrezi Medium (2020) launched on March 13 with largely positive reviews, but was the victim of the blockade imposed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In February 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with an undisclosed illness, which later turned out to be a neuroendocrine tumor. He traveled to London and returned after a year of treatment. Irrfan lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, earlier this week, and was unable to attend his funeral in Jaipur due to the national closure. He was hospitalized due to a colon infection on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and died of subsequent complications..



Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two children, Babil and Ayan.