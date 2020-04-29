iOS 13.5 makes it easy to use Face ID while wearing a face mask – BGR

Apple released the latest beta version of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 for developers on Wednesday, with the software including some important features related to the current coronavirus pandemic.

For example, the new version of the software now includes a workaround that enables quick unlocking of your iPhone even when wearing a face mask, as it is becoming more of a requirement when people are in public spaces outside the home.

Additionally, developers will now be able to start creating applications that notify users when they have approached someone who has had the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Pushing a shopping cart with one hand while holding my iPhone with the other to study my shopping list was a logistical challenge during a shopping trip this week. Wearing a face mask, as we are all supposed to be doing right now, generally everywhere we go outside due to the coronavirus pandemic, also made looking down a bit awkward and actually see my list, which meant bringing the phone to my line of sight. And to add one more wrinkle to all of this, how are you supposed to use Face ID to unlock your phone if you're, you know, wearing a mask and really hiding half of your face?

It turns out that Apple has been working on a solution to tackle precisely that challenge. The latest beta version of Apple's iOS mobile software, released to developers on Wednesday, includes an easy solution for those of you who trust Face ID, and even though it's only in the iOS 13.5 beta 3 code right now, given the seriousness And the widespread nature of this pandemic, we are surely sure to see that this feature will finally arrive in a final version of the software.

This is how it works: Right now, if you have your mask on and you are trying to unlock your phone, there is a slight delay before you are asked to enter your password. In the new iOS beta, all you need to do is swipe up and enter your passcode, allowing for a much faster unlock process that bypasses the delay. There have also been reports on social networks of phones that actually detect the presence of a mask and automatically jump to the password prompt:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

As pointed out @ Sonikku_a2, if you wear a mask, iOS 13.5 goes directly to the password screen if you try to unlock with Face ID (keyboard is not shown because iOS hides it in screen recordings) pic.twitter.com/bQCzu5u20p – Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) April 29, 2020

It's great for Apple to add this feature, because wearing face masks is increasingly becoming a recommended best practice, but a requirement for when people are in public, as JetBlue now demands of all passengers.

Wednesday's launch of the new beta version of iOS also included other coronavirus-related features, such as this is the first version of Apple software that now supports the ability for developers to create applications that notify people when they have approached. someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Image Source: Arcansel / Shutterstock