Imax CEO Richard Gelfond earned $ 7.1 million in 2019, an increase of 13% – Up News Info

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond's compensation package totaled $ 7.1 million last year, up 13% from the year before.

The company said in its proxy statement that the package consisted of $ 1.2 million in salary; a $ 1.1 million bonus; $ 2.3 million in option awards and $ 1.5 million in other compensation.

Imax noted higher annual revenue, strong net revenue growth, and an all-time world box office record in 2019 of $ 1.1 billion, including $ 366 million in Greater China.

This year was not so good as Imax will discuss when it will report its quarterly earnings tomorrow morning. In a letter to the shareholders in power, Gelfond notes that Imax has been facing COVID-19 longer than many other companies. Its screens in China closed in January as part of the country's broader shutdown to curb the spread of the virus. Multiplexes around the world followed. Most of the 1,616 Imax theaters in 81 countries and territories remain closed.

But he said the company is well positioned to get through. “Our business model is light on assets with a global workforce of less than 750 people. Our primary capital expenditures are growth related and controllable. We continue to take incremental cost measures as we manage to overcome this pandemic, ”he wrote.