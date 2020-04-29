Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are said to welcome the first child

Instagram

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker is said to be She gave birth to her first child, a baby, with her rapper boyfriend, whom she has dated for over a year.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti You may have been busy with a new addition to your little family now. The words are the Australian raptor and her boyfriend, who is an American rapper, they have welcomed their first child together.

According to Gossip of the City, hit maker "Black Widow" gave birth to the baby over the weekend. Other details, including the exact date of birth and the baby's name, are not currently available, but the same entertainment news blog previously reported that the 29-year-old star was pregnant with a baby and prepared to give birth to her baby in Atlanta. The same blog reported a little over a week ago that it will give birth "very soon."

Rumors that Iggy was pregnant began circulating in December 2019, but neither Iggy nor Playboi have confirmed the news. Instead, she's been posting several photos showing her flat tummy, possibly to stop speculation from pregnancy.

Iggy and Playboi started dating in late 2018. In December, they moved into a new home in Atlanta together. Although they have been dating for over a year, the couple has been quite discreet when it comes to their relationship.

If the baby's rumor is true, he is the first child for both Iggy and Playboi. The former was previously in a high-profile relationship with the NBA star. Nick Young which ended in 2016 after his cheating drama, while the latter was dating Blac Chyna in 2017

However, in a rare candid confession, Iggy recalled one of the nice things Playboi did to him. "The nicest thing my boy does for me is that he tells me when my wig's lace is being shown," she said in an interview. "He always says, 'Baby, I know he can look better. It doesn't seem like it's coming out of your head.' It's usually when I put it on [himself]. He'll come out and say, ' I think you should wear a hat. "