"I have given up,quot;, here is the official statement of the spokesman for Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, with his wit, humor, and repertoire of expressions that could say so much, was an artist beyond his years. An artist and master of his craft, Irrfan was one of the most appreciated actors in the industry that made the country proud with his body of work. While it made us laugh and cry throughout his life as an artist, the news of his premature disappearance has left the entire nation numb.

After his long battle with neuroendocrine tumor and his sudden and deteriorating health, Irrfan succumbed to his ailment. Breaking the silence of his death, his official spokesman issued a statement confirming the actor's disappearance, "" I trust, I have given up "; these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart note he wrote in 2018 about his struggle against cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on the screen. It is sad that this day, we have to present the news of his death. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who came to him. After being struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he killed himself soon after and fought in the many battles that accompanied him Surrounded by his love, his family he cared about the most, he went to the abode of heaven, leaving a true legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. Holding on to his words, he said, "As if I was savoring life for the first time, the magic side of it."

Irrfan and his family remain in our prayers.