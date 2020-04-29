Hulu Boards BBC Coming of Age Comedy "In My Skin" – Up News Info

Hulu has acquired In my skin, the darkly comical BBC comedy series from the creators of David Schwimmer's comedy Sky Intelligence.

In my skin It was produced by Expectation, and focuses on a Welsh teenager who lives a double life, as she negotiates mental illness, friendships, and her sexuality.

It was originally piloted by BBC Wales and BBC Three in 2018 before a full five-part series was commissioned. It will drop on Hulu on June 4 after the transmitter signed a deal with distributor BBC Studios.

In my skin It was written and created by Kayleigh Llewellyn. Lucy Forbes is the director, while Nerys Evans and Llewellyn are the executive producers.

Evans, the creative director of comedy for Expectation, said: "I am looking forward to an American audience engaging with our characters and experiencing this fun, raw, and sometimes heartbreaking comedy."