Huge McKinney Food Giveaway Highlights Job Loss and Hunger Problem During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A large food raffle at McKinney on Tuesday barely had enough to meet demand.

In the end, around 35,000 pounds of food were delivered to families who lined up in front of the McKinney ISD football stadium.

David Davis and Tracy Crow said they never had much, but until a few weeks ago, they had a job at McKinney Waffle House, a place to live and with each other.

"I was a cook and she was a waitress and we got to where we weren't making money," Davis said.

The restaurant shortened their hours and fired them.

On Tuesday, they were hungry and in line for free boxed meals outside McKinney Stadium.

"It's difficult. Sometimes it gets difficult."

It has been more than a month since any of them received a penny of income.

So now they are forced to live in their SUV.

"Sometimes it's hard, but we love each other so it doesn't hurt too much," Davis said.

"The only thing I can think of when things get worse is that they could be much worse," Crow said. "There are a lot of people out there who have a lot less than us."

There are stories like theirs behind the wheel of many of the cars waiting in line for boxes containing 20 meals for two.

Community Lifeline Center has teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank for its greatest gift ever.

"In the last five weeks we have quadrupled our capacity and now we are almost at capacity," said Scott Elliott, CEO of Community Lifeline Center.

Davis and Crow said they have received no unemployment checks and are surviving "by the grace of God, pal."

Still, they refuse to let their extreme difficulties depress them.

The couple have a mattress in the back of their Ford and park it in a friend's driveway, desperately waiting to know if the restaurant will hire them again.

Community Lifeline Center says that the next draw like this has yet to be scheduled.

