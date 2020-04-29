How Tyler Cameron feels about his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's pregnancy

Tyler Cameron It is a hot topic these days.

Recently the first Bachelorette party the contestant has been in the headlines regarding his ex-girlfriend, Gigi hadid. As some may recall, the couple dated for about two months and officially separated in the fall of last year.

Fast forward to today, and the personality of reality shows has become fashionable. On Wednesday, Tyler went to Instagram Live to show off his last training session. However, in the end, some fans flooded his comment section with, "Congratulations on becoming the father. Gigi is pregnant."

"They are wrong in the comments," he said of the speculation. "You are all terrible."

The moment comes a day after various media reported that the supermodel was pregnant and was expecting her first child with a boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Now, a source tells E! News about how Tyler really feels about Gigi's baby news and how he found out about her pregnancy.