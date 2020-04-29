How Tyler Cameron feels about his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's pregnancy

Tyler Cameron It is a hot topic these days.
Recently the first Bachelorette party the contestant has been in the headlines regarding his ex-girlfriend, Gigi hadid. As some may recall, the couple dated for about two months and officially separated in the fall of last year.
Fast forward to today, and the personality of reality shows has become fashionable. On Wednesday, Tyler went to Instagram Live to show off his last training session. However, in the end, some fans flooded his comment section with, "Congratulations on becoming the father. Gigi is pregnant."
"They are wrong in the comments," he said of the speculation. "You are all terrible."
The moment comes a day after various media reported that the supermodel was pregnant and was expecting her first child with a boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
Now, a source tells E! News about how Tyler really feels about Gigi's baby news and how he found out about her pregnancy.
"Tyler was definitely shocked when he heard the news of Gigi's pregnancy. He received the news the same way the world did and it was shocking to him and his friends," the source shared.
She added: "Gigi had never mentioned wanting a family for Tyler, she was just very motivated by her career."
Lexie Moreland / WWD / Shutterstock; Instagram
Despite being surprised by Gig's pregnancy, the Bachelorette party Alum has nothing but love to send her ex.
"They haven't spoken in a long time and there are no lingering feelings between them. They had a lot of fun, but Tyler kept going," the source said. "He wishes him all the best and is happy that Gigi is happy."
While the supermodel and ex Only one direction Member has yet to announce the baby news, Gigi recently spoke about her dreams of starting a family.
"I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," she said. I.D magazine for its spring edition in February. "I love the creative side of fashion, it is very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
In addition, it has been shared that the couple is having a girl.
"At the end of the day, the couple didn't care what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," said a source. Entertainment tonight on gender disclosure.
Congratulations to the couple for their little nugget.
%MINIFYHTMLfe1cf67523a4f3511677374f42dbaaa813%