How to opt out of receiving coronavirus exposure notifications on iOS 13.5 – BGR

The latest beta version of iOS 13.5 includes Apple's new coronavirus exposure notification API.

The API is designed to support contact tracing, a Bluetooth solution that will alert iPhone users when they come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Apple today released a new developer beta of iOS 13.5, an update featuring the company's Exposure Notification API that will allow contact tracking for the coronavirus. As you've probably heard by now, both Google and Apple worked on a solution with Bluetooth technology designed to allow people to discover if they have had close contact with someone who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Given the urgent need," Apple said in a press release earlier this month, "the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy."

While exposure notifications will ultimately be an inclusion process, it is currently excluded in the recent beta. Still, it can be easily disabled by going to Settings,gt; Privacy,gt; Health,gt; Exposure notifications COVID-19 and then touching the corresponding button in the off position. However, remember that actual applications that use the feature are not scheduled to run until May.

On the way, CNBC It has a fascinating review detailing how Apple and Google started working together on their respective contact tracking apps. Interestingly, engineers from both companies were working on similar solutions independently before joining forces.

It was not an inevitable conclusion that the two companies, which have a long history of stiff smartphone competition, would cooperate. … But in this case, they knew they had to unite. An exposure reporting system had to be interoperable, otherwise there would be large gaps in coverage. The two companies couldn't formally announce plans to work together until they got the green light from their CEOs. So Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai discussed it in a virtual meeting several days before the official announcement on April 10.

In particular, the new API is not the only coronavirus-related update in the iOS 13.5 beta. The developers have discovered that Face ID now has a new feature, so if it detects that a user is wearing a mask, it will automatically ask them to enter their password.

Below you can see a list of devices capable of running iOS 13.5:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

Image Source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock