How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici beat those bachelor odds

So we know that Sean won't be bringing home to celebrate his wife's 34th birthday today.
Although it makes sense that the Seattle native is appropriately leery of allowing too much Single ju-ju at home. After all, it's not as if ABC's search for love is full of success stories.
In 24 seasons of the original iteration of the series, in which an eligible bachelor, well, he's tasked with finding him forever in a group of 25 or more hopeful girlfriends, exactly a guy – the former Kansas State football player , 36 years old. Gamer: Married to its final recipient in pink. (Even if Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. earn partial credit for reversing the course after the end to commit to your finalists and Colton Underwood You still have a chance to join Sean in the winner's circle.)
"This is the time that my life changed forever," the founder of the stationary company LoweCo recalled Sean's proposal before the most recent end of the franchise. "Seven years and an unnecessary amount of silly jokes later, I'm not sure it has changed for the better."
Ah, the public barbecue, a sure sign that your union is strong enough to withstand any soft rib.
Because more than six years removed from their televised vows, the Lowes are parents and children. Samuel, 3 and Isaias, 23-month-old and 4-month-old daughter missing in action, and the unofficial Mom and Dad of Bachelor Nation, often called upon to give their wise wisdom on how to make things work after helicopters, hot tubs, and endless glasses of champagne are put away.
And after countless interviews, blog posts, and a book: Lowe's volume 2015, For the Right Reasons: America's Favorite Bachelor in Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Good Boys Finish First'They've invented some working theories. Will you choose to accept her keys to a fantasy marriage?
It is unlikely that you will catch them in Stagecoach.
Sure, the Texas-raised real estate developer made the necessary turn around the Dancing with the stars ballroom but after getting his sixth place with his partner Peta Murgatroyd, he and his new girlfriend happily retired to the 'burbs at the OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter.
And while they are not above a little sponcon (I would you reject that kind of cash?) or a season Marriage Boot Camp ("I admit it: I did it for money," he revealed in a blog post) mainly, as he told Entertainment tonight"We are not typical Single Couple. We don't do much of Single meetings and go get together, it's just not us. We live our own lives and do our thing, so we don't really feel that pressure and that's how we like it. "
The art of engagement? They nailed it.
Although some couples may be unconvincing in their plans to make it work, the future Mr. and Mrs. Lowe made the practical decision to close the gap of more than 2,000 miles between them. "I give Catherine a lot of credit because Catherine had to leave her hometown of Seattle, quit her job, leave her friends and basically start a new life with me," she recently told E! News. "But she made a commitment to love me and work in our relationship and continued to work after we got married in our marriage to be the best possible wife, which is not always easy after making all those sacrifices."
Everywhere there were no half efforts.
Although Sean credits his girlfriend for having fully purchased his affair after the show, he also did his part. "In the circumstances in which you start your relationship, everything is against you and, especially with the man as the protagonist of a program like this, there is a lot of feminine attention that you get and many new and exciting things that you can take advantage of," he told E ! News of their unwavering commitment. "And I think Sean did a very good job of making it clear that he wasn't interested in anyone else, although he could have."
The key to that, Sean says, was not buying his own hype. Although the born virgin Bachelor was certainly in demand with her clean looks and good-boy charms, "despite the attention you receive, the talk shows you are receiving or the money they offer you, you are still just a normal person,quot; , she emphasized in a 2015 blog post. "Don't let the 'fame' things go to your head. I've heard firsthand from a couple of different singles how to be in the center of Attention was damaging to your relationship. Don't let bright lights and bright things distract you from the person you love. "
You better work.
He is number two on Sean's 2015 list, right after committing himself hard. In those first heady days of happy and secret couple weekends and making plans for their televised votes, "everything was so exciting," he recalled. "We were in love and couldn't imagine having difficult times or experiencing problems that could jeopardize the relationship. That naivety faded away pretty quickly once we were pushed into the real world."
There, they wrestled with each other's various quirks and Catherine went through episodes of nostalgia that was made even more difficult by Sean's long time. DWTS Essays "Your relationship is going to have both big and small problems. It is imperative that you find a way to solve them," he shared. "If you do, you will come out even stronger. I look at our marriage now and am amazed at how much we have grown since those first few months of being together."
Proving that some heavily used phrases are widely used for some reason, Catherine said Entertainment tonight Her first year of marriage was, in fact, the most difficult: "But once you go through those difficulties, you grow up, you understand yourself better and you understand what you need better."
They learned to fight fairly.
She is a little messy; He is super tidy. They are not huge things, but problems that can feel magnified in those first months of living together. "We really had to understand our limits, what makes us feel good, what things we should let go of and what things are important to each other," said Catherine. ET.
While Sean mastered the art of listening ("I was a typical guy," he admitted. "If she were upset about something, I'd say, 'If you just do this, that would solve the problem.' Well, she didn't." she is looking for me to solve the problem, she wants me to empathize "), Catherine adopted a mantra that helped her with the maximum annoyance. "I think I have learned patience better when it comes to our marriage and that anger is a waste of time," he pointed out to E! News in 2018. "I've been slower to anger when I remember how much Sean loves me and I'm better at explaining how I feel."
And they love each other even when they don't love each other.
This is one that Sean feels should be in the relationship guides. "I wish someone had better prepared me for this," he admitted to Red Book in 2015, when they had just completed one year of marriage. "It's hard to know how to love your wife when you've pissed her off. Because a lot of times when I've pissed her off, I end up pissing off just because she's pissed off and it's a bad way to behave. At the time, what she really needs me to love her."
Date night is one thing.
Of course, Catherine offered her advice for Glamor back in 2014, long before children, but it is better to establish such practices early. "Creating an evening date every week or two is something that works for us," he explained, sharing that each made a list of dream dates ranging from casual to elegant, and then exchanged notes. "It will help understand what the other person is expecting to make your date enjoyable," he said.
Thanks to those cheat sheets or what she calls "her dating guide for fools," Sean knows he prefers themed dates "like going to a Chinese restaurant and then to the Chinese Lantern Festival or grilling hot dogs and watching a game. baseball, "he said. "As long as there is an intention behind this, a plan, I will pass out."
He kept his promise.
He really said it in Thailand when he promised to say "I love you,quot; regularly. "He not only told me," he shared with ET from his daily affirmations, "he has shown me. If I say, 'Baby, I need you to change this diaper, will you do that?' He never said no once. And … as a new mom, like Wife, you just need someone to say, "I'll do it." Especially when, as Sean joked on Instagram, "We're multiplying like rabbits around here."
In fact, they read that book from Love Languages.
The frequently cited guide helped them learn early on that "Sean is a type of Affirmation Words," he shared with Glamor. In addition to exaggerating compliments, the stationery designer leaves him notes "to tell him how much I appreciate him." He, in turn, "takes my hand Everywhere because I'm a physical touch type girl. "And, voila, a happy couple.
