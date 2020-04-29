How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici beat those bachelor odds

Why not Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Forget where your journey started, you just need to pass the main room in your Dallas area.

That's where the graphic designer has framed the final The last bachelor of Season 17, Bachelor, introduced her to that Thai forest in late 2012, right after he promised to tell her that he loved her every day for the rest of their lives.

"It made sense to dry it and make it permanent because it was accompanied by a ring and a proposal, so this is something really special," he explained to Entertainment tonight in 2017. Because the last rose ceremony, complete with an elephant ride and a $ 75,000 Neil Lane diamond is as much a part of its history as the sweet suburban life that followed. "We don't want to shy away from the fact that we got engaged and fell in love The Bachelor"he said," so that's the only red rose that I will allow in my house! "