How Mourning Loved Ones Can Ease Extra Pain During the Coronavirus Distance – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Emotional support for loved ones who cry is essential now more than ever. The pain is exacerbated by current restrictions against collection.

During the pandemic, people cannot say goodbye to their loved ones or they may feel guilty for not having the funeral the deceased wanted. Now two websites, eCondolence.com and shiva.com, offer free resources for those who plan a funeral from a distance and support loved ones during a difficult time.

Here are some things you can do to help hurt your loved ones.

Register frequently: send cards, emails, text messages, or call those who suffer frequently. It's okay. to leave voice messages and not expect to be called back.

Send sympathy and care packages like food or flowers. These meals and gifts provide food and comfort.

Embrace and use technology. Know that your voice and face can help mourners through the grieving process.

Remember to listen. Sometimes there is no better way to express your condolences than to be there to listen. There are also examples of sympathy messages on the website in case you don't know what to say.

