How Jarran Reed made a fortune with Jadeveon Clowney by changing his jersey number for a year

Jarran Reed has been with the Seahawks since 2016 and has worn No. 90 in all but one season with the team.

The defensive tackle wore the number 90 while assisting Alabama, making it a number he enjoys. But in 2019, the Seahawks traded for Jadeveon Clowney, who has worn the number 90 throughout his NFL career. Clowney really wanted the number 90, so he ended up paying Reed a handsome sum for the number in 2019.

"It wasn't cheap, I'll tell you," Clowney told ESPN Seattle. "I knew it wasn't going to be cheap, so I was hoping to pay for it."

The amount of money was never disclosed, but Clowney made it look like he gave up a bit to get it. The best part for Reed is that he apparently only had to part with the number for one season. He was number 91 in 2019, while Clowney was 90.

But Clowney has not agreed to return to Seattle in free agency, and at this point it appears he will not.

Reed tweeted Wednesday that he will return to number 90, which could indicate that Clowney will not return.

To clear up all the questions, yeah, I'm back at number 90 – Jarran Reed (@ 1j_reed) April 29, 2020

Reed is still number 91 on the Seahawks' official roster, but the NFL.com page has him at number 90.

If you've switched back to number 90, it's interesting to see how this will play out with Clowney. Does this mean that Seattle has finished trying to get Clowney back, or will Reed end up in a double dive by forcing Clowney to buy No. 90 a second time? Time will tell.