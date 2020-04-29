How Avril Lavigne ended up at Billie Eilish's 18th birthday party

From idol to friend.

On Tuesday, Avril Lavigne It will reach ME! News co-host Scott Tweedie for the latest Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this talk, the "Head Above Water,quot; artist talked about her friendship with the 18-year-old singer. Billie eilish.

Like E! Readers surely know, in July 2019, the avant-garde pop veteran attended the artist's "Bad Guy,quot; concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California. It was during this concert that the two artists had the opportunity to meet and talk. This meeting clearly meant the world to Billie, who then shared an instant of the encounter and wrote, "Thank you for making me what I am."

However, from what the rocker "Sk8er Boi,quot; exclusively offered Scott, it is clear that Avril is equally a fan of Billie & # 39; s.

"Her performance was amazing, she was super sweet and she said a lot of nice things about me in her interviews, that she heard my music and things that were growing up, so it was great to meet her," said the 35-year-old. singer and songwriter broadcast. "She is amazing, she is super talented, she is a girlfriend. Love her!"