How Avril Lavigne ended up at Billie Eilish's 18th birthday party

From idol to friend.
On Tuesday, Avril Lavigne It will reach ME! News co-host Scott Tweedie for the latest Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this talk, the "Head Above Water,quot; artist talked about her friendship with the 18-year-old singer. Billie eilish.
Like E! Readers surely know, in July 2019, the avant-garde pop veteran attended the artist's "Bad Guy,quot; concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California. It was during this concert that the two artists had the opportunity to meet and talk. This meeting clearly meant the world to Billie, who then shared an instant of the encounter and wrote, "Thank you for making me what I am."
However, from what the rocker "Sk8er Boi,quot; exclusively offered Scott, it is clear that Avril is equally a fan of Billie & # 39; s.
"Her performance was amazing, she was super sweet and she said a lot of nice things about me in her interviews, that she heard my music and things that were growing up, so it was great to meet her," said the 35-year-old. singer and songwriter broadcast. "She is amazing, she is super talented, she is a girlfriend. Love her!"
And the night was certainly memorable for Avril. Not just Billie's brother and music producer Finneas reveal that he was also a fan of Avril, but she was also invited to the singer's "Bury a Friend,quot; 18th birthday party.
"She invited me to her 18th birthday and it was fun! Her mother made a cake and it was sweet, no pun intended," Avril shared. "There was like a piñata and games, like a small group of your friends and family. Like a lot of fun arcade games and stuff."
According to Avril, her own 18th birthday was just as laid back, as she simply played hockey while in New York City.
After all of this, Avril said she is still happily rocking Billie's "dumb girl,quot; merchandise.
"That is mutual love," he added.
Billie wasn't the only person Avril talked about during her HappE! Visiting time. In fact, the Candian-born artist made sure to greet the frontline workers of COVID-19.
Avril recently released a charity single, "We Are Warriors," which is a reworked version of her 2019 hit, "Warriors." According to Avril, she chose to re-record the song as a way to "show my thanks and gratitude,quot; to those who risk their lives in the midst of this pandemic.
"The song is out and the proceeds will go to Project Hope and the Avril Lavigne Foundation to supply EPP worldwide," he said.
Be sure to listen to "We Are Warriors,quot; (available now).
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
Television continues to improve. How you see it also does. With Xfinity X1 you can catch up on all your favorite shows. Just say your favorite show on the voice remote for easy access.
%MINIFYHTMLbb94c07eb7f943ebab7ac327b1cdabb114%