House Hunters: LOL is coming and yes, that's the title

It's always nice when shows understand why we watch them.

Sure, a part of us watches House hunters for houses, but generally we are paying much more attention to people who try to buy houses, who never agree on what they want in a house, and who often seem to be on the verge of separation even before entering their new house. . HGTV catches us.

The network has given the green light to a new series called House hunters: LOL, which features comedians watching House Hunters as they socially distance themselves from their homes and video chat with other comedians.

"All in House hunters it's a fair game: from house tours and budgets to paint color wish lists, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, "the description reads.

Is the title of this show silly? Yes. Is it still something we would like to see? You can bet.