Honda dealership mechanic fired because his coworkers watched his adult videos at work

It's very frustrating to hear this story, especially if you think that the person you work for doesn't have directional control over your entire life. This isKirsten Vaughn's story, a former mechanic at Don Ayres Honda in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and also someone who made amateur adult videos.

Vaughn also made many other types of videos, mostly videos related to auto repair, like this one from an exciting Ford Edge timing chain change action:

Vaughn, 24, was on her way to becoming Don Ayres Honda's first female teacher teacher and appears to have been a valuable part of her team, including dealership representation as semifinalist in a video contest for the National Automobile Dealers Association's Women Driving Auto Retail contest.

While his name is still on the semifinalist list, his video is no longer available.

It was because of this contest that Vaughn thought he had been asked to meet with his managers, but the meeting turned out to be about something very different: Co-workers had found your OnlyFans page“A site I suppose could be used for any kind of paid content, actually, but it's best known for hosting adult video content, often amateur, and it had caught the eye of its boss.

According to Vaughn, who spoke to Buzzfeed News about the incident, while management knew that Vaughn's coworkers were watching his adult videos while at work, they blamed her not only for watching the videos, but for any possible harassment or other unwanted behavior from her coworkers. of work:

"If the boys had seen their pornography at home, none of this would have happened. But instead of looking at it like, 'Hey, the boys are a little creepy,' it's, 'Oh, well, you're the girl who called them the attention and you are responsible. "

In a recording provided to Buzzfeed News, dealership director of human resources Jason Johnston can be heard saying:

"If there were coworkers there who had access to their page, that could encourage them to approach you with sexual behavior or unwanted comments."

The idea that she is somehow "encouraging" her co-workers to sexually harass her is patently absurd. Assuming she's working with real human beings capable of controlling her actions and with a fundamental understanding of right and wrong, there should never be a reason why they would sexually harass a colleague, and if they did, it's a fucking decision. they done, period.

When a co-worker found the videos, it started spreading through the store. Vaughn said to Buzzfeed:

“I had a coworker who came up to me and… he was telling me how all the vendors were grouped together in a group, and that he had approached the group and that they were on an OnlyFans page. And he said he didn't know it was me until they passed a photo of my face and said: "I've seen many of them." "I thought,‘ That's fucking great, thanks. I show it to everyone.

Vaughn suggested that two employees were more focused on their OnlyFans job, which they were doing primarily to pay off student loans and save some money. Of these employees, she said:

“They literally didn't shut up on my page. I begged them not to tell anyone, and they would laugh in my face and say, "Ha ha ha, we are helping you earn money." Shut up. & # 39; "

Vaughn was fired for "violating company policy," although no specific policy was cited or referenced.

After being fired in February, Vaughn finally tweeted about what happened a few days ago, referencing her in a video of her extracting an entire A / C system:

Of course, in our society, there is an absolutely professional risk when it comes to doing something like this, as companies often see an employee doing something sexually focused and not 100 percent private as a responsibility, with suggestions that companies Employee actions could harm the "reputation" of the business.

In the case of a dealer mechanic who doesn't have a public job, it's hard to really see how this could have damaged the dealer's reputation. People would have to do their best to find out who the mechanic was and if they recognized her from her OnlyFans site, that would suggest that they at least have. Some degree of voluntary online activity to know that, which of course is fine and unrelated to your ability to replace, for example, the bearings in an engine.

If coworkers know that online content exists about a coworker, they can enjoy it as much as they want at home and then grow up to be crazy at work and act like a professional.

Personally, I don't see this as anything other than discovering that a coworker has a bunch of terrible group improv videos online. You can laugh at them all you want at home, genuinely or mockingly, but don't start treating them like trash at work, because that's not why any of you are there.

I work well with our own David Tracy, even though I've seen the music videos he made a few years ago, and they are amazingly embarrassing.

Unbelievably, the Buzzfeed story reports that she was not the first to appear in a OnlyFans video at the dealership: A male coworker was in one for an account his girlfriend had and received no reprimand from management.

Vaughn's story is a reminder that it's still not easy for women in the car business, or often car culture in general. Even if you choose to earn extra money with adult videos in your spare time, if it's not affecting your work, it shouldn't be a problem. And, if other employees are distracted by their adult videos while at work, perhaps they should consider watching less pornography at work.

The possible advantage of all this is that it now appears to be living better off its various parallel companies, as the dealership reduced mechanic hours as a result of the pandemic.

We contacted Vaughn for feedback and will update it if we receive a response. And, for those of you about to ask, I don't currently have an OnlyFans page, but I'll make sure to inform everyone the moment I do.