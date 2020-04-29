Hollywood seeks possible solutions to safely revive productions after coronavirus closes – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After weeks of being forced to shut down, Hollywood productions are trying to figure out how to safely revive an industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, in Los Angeles alone, around 1,100 productions were filmed. At the end of March, everything had been closed. Entertainment productions support nearly 750,000 jobs and $ 68 billion in wages each year in California alone.

One of the biggest challenges facing the industry will be getting all unions and studies to agree on security measures, industry experts said.

"Major Hollywood studios, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, are working with unions and unions to determine a new set of protocols that will make being on set safe," said Bryn Sandberg, senior writer for The Hollywood Reporter. . .

MORE: Grassroots Efforts Help Unemployed Entertainment Industry Workers Through Coronavirus Crisis

The new security measures won't come cheap, said Oscar-winning writer and producer Nick Vallelonga.

"Movies are different, because time is money," said Vallelonga, who is a co-writer and co-producer of "Green Book," which won Best Picture and Best Screenplay at the 2019 Oscars. "Big productions are between 75 and 200 people in a team. So getting those people checked every day … takes a long time. "

Even when security measures are agreed, productions can struggle to continue showing the human connection on the screen while social distancing prevails.

"Does that eliminate love scenes? Or, not even love scenes … just a simple kiss, "Vallelonga said. "I don't know how that is going to work."