Holly Marie Combs calls Donald Trump & # 39; Misfortune to the human race & # 39; after grandfather died of COVID-19

As she mourns the loss of her beloved family member, the former actress & # 39; Haunted & # 39; Takes charge of reacting strongly against the POTUS tweet in which he denied calling the coronavirus a 'hoax'.

Holly marie combs has publicly called Donald trump for the death of his grandfather. Sharing the heartbreaking news of the death of her beloved family member due to the cononavirus pandemic, the first "Charmed"The actress called President 45 a" disgrace to the human race. "

In a tweet dated Monday, April 27, the 46-year-old man wrote: "My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you murmured and spluttered." . She continued: "He died of Covid-19 today one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You are a disgrace to the human race."

The actress who plays Ella Montgomery in "pretty Little Liars"He expressed his fury in response to the April 25 POTUS tweet in which he insisted:" I never said the pandemic was a hoax! Who would say something like that? He added in the same tweet: "I said that the Democrats from Do Nothing, along with their Mainstream Media partners, are the hoax. They have been called and embarrassed by this, they even admitted they were wrong, but they continue to spread the lie! "

Holly Marie Combs blames Donald Trump for the death of his grandfather.

While Trump denied the controversial statement, he accused Democrats of trying to use the pandemic to harm him. "Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus," he said at a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 28.

"One of my people came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, they tried to hit you in Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn't work too well.' They couldn't do it. They tried the political judgment hoax that a perfect conversation, "POTUS continued to rant. "This is your new deception."

As for Combs, the former "Picket Fences" star has received many words of condolence in the wake of his speech on Twitter. However, it was also inundated by the reaction of Trump supporters. One in particular criticized her: "Sorry for your loss, but how dare you blame Trump! Absolutely embarrassing and your wonderful grandfather would probably feel the same way about your despicable behavior!"

The alum & # 39; enchanted & # 39; applauded Trump's advocates.

Refusing to back down, Combs fired at the enemies with another tweet the next day. "Zero tolerance for trumpeters. Zero. Take it to someone else's timeline. Not today Satan," the actress wrote in response.