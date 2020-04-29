His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The congress scheduled for May 22 will provide the ruling party with a platform to project confidence after criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis. It will likely focus on ending rural poverty, a crucial commitment to President Xi Jinping's legacy.
"This is a symbolic event, showing that China has won the war," said a Beijing expert in Hong Kong.
History: The decision in February to delay the meeting came as a shock to many in China. Even during the SARS outbreak in 2003, the session continued. In recent years, the meeting has attracted nearly 3,000 delegates from each province.
South Korean fire is the deadliest in years.
Authorities are investigating a fire at a construction site in southeast Seoul that He killed 38 people and wounded 10 others on Wednesday afternoon. It is one of the deadliest fires to hit South Korea in recent years.
Eight people remained in serious condition from the fire in a four-story warehouse under construction in Icheon.
President Moon Jae-in has struggled to keep his promise to improve safety since a ferry that sank in 2014 killed more than 300 people. Many South Koreans cooled down towards Mr. Moon's predecessor, Park Geun-hye, on his handling of the Sewol ferry disaster.
Details: Investigators suspect the fire was caused by an explosion on an underground level of the building, where some workers used urethane, a combustible chemical used for insulation work.
Irrfan Khan dies
The famous Indian actor who became a cross star in Hollywood He died Wednesday at age 53.
Mr. Khan had cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection last week. His death was confirmed by a statement from his spokesman.
He found international success with roles in "Life of Pi,quot;, "Slumdog Millionaire,quot; and the box office hit "Jurassic World,quot;. In India, he was best known for his performances in films such as "Piku,quot;, "The Lunchbox,quot; and "Hindi Medium,quot;.
In China, for example, a health code application automatically sends location data to the government from smartphones. In Singapore, as shown above, that information is shared only if the person tests positive and agrees to share the data with contact trackers.
Brittany: Two days after returning to work after a coronavirus attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiance, Carrie Symonds, announced the birth of her son.
Looking for real voices in China
Raymond Zhong, a technology reporter for the Times, is part of a group of American journalists who were recently expelled from China. The wrote about his two years reporting in the country. Below is a condensed version of his Times Insider article.
However, access to normal people in China could be part of the work of foreign correspondents there that the Chinese authorities find more difficult to control. They certainly try. With a dose of charm and persistence on the part of a journalist, people open up, despite the rigid restrictions on the country's speech and thought.
Even face to face with people in China, it could be difficult to have real conversations. People ended the interviews when they started to seem dangerous: too personal, too political. This is how the authoritarian system controls criticism: it gives everyone reason to think that personal affairs are politics, who can get into trouble just by talking about their own lives and opinions.
However, I often encountered people in China who were relieved that someone was finally listening.
Pig farmers asking for help from the local government after their herds were devastated by an incurable plague. Truckers whose incomes had been destroyed by new Uber-like apps that brought Silicon Valley efficiency to its happily inefficient industry.
I am leaving China more convinced than ever of how much ordinary people can teach us about a place, which could be one of the reasons the government was so eager for us to leave.
