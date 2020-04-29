High demand electrostatic sprayers to disinfect coronavirus surfaces – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF) – It may seem like something out of Star Wars, but it's actually the ultimate tool to help combat the coronavirus.

Electrostatic sprayers are increasingly used to clean surfaces that may have been contaminated. Sprayers apply an electrostatic charge to the sanitizing solution during application.

"We are positively charging a chemical through a nozzle," said Hotsy Pacific Industrial Cleaning Solutions President Jim O & # 39; Connel. "In our world, everything else is a negative charge, so it basically attracts the positive to the negative and the chemical sticks to the product."

The idea is simple: Static electricity creates attraction just like clothes in a dryer or a balloon when you rub it on your hair, only it's a life-saving disinfectant.

Using whitening wipes or a simple pressure wash is not enough these days. Electrostatic disinfection is fast becoming the preferred method of ensuring safety.

United Airlines is using it to reach all the little nooks and crannies that are normally hard to reach. San Francisco Muni and AC Transit are also using it to disinfect buses.

Hotsy Pacific sales manager Michael Coleman says they can't keep these special sprinklers in stock. "The demand for this has been unreal once people started paying attention to disinfection," said Coleman.

Although it is designed for commercial use, it can be used at home. "Anyone can buy these," said Coleman. "Right now, our earliest delivery will be somewhere in late May."

The retail price is for a wireless professional electrostatic sprayer, it is about $ 1,000.