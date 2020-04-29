Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 40,399 and 3,670 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 4/29/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 Allegan 94 2 Alpena 76 4 4 Antrim 10 Arenac 18 years one Barry 3. 4 one Bay 142 4 4 Benzie 6 6 Berrien 242 fifteen Branch 56 2 Calhoun 219 eleven Cass 29 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 17 one Chippewa 2 clear eleven one Clinton 117 9 9 Crawford 54 4 4 Delta 13 2 Detroit city 8957 1008 Dickinson 3 2 Eaton 124 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1564 180 Gladwin sixteen one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour 19 5 5 Gratiot 13 one Hillsdale 121 17 Houghton 2 Ferret sixteen Ingham 446 10 Ionia 60 60 2 Iosco 47 4 4 Isabella 60 60 7 7 Jackson 351 19 Kalamazoo 348 12 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 1395 33 lake 2 Lapeer 167 25 Leelanau 10 Lenawee 92 one Livingston 335 18 years Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 5430 597 Manistee eleven Marquette Four. Five 8 Mason 8 Mecosta 14 one Menominee 5 5 Inland 59 5 5 Missaukee fifteen one Monroe 284 12 Montcalm 38 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 262 sixteen Newaygo 22 Oakland 7159 668 Oceana 9 9 one Ogemaw 12 Osceola 8 Oscoda 4 4 Otsego 90 8 Ottawa 224 9 9 Presque Island 12 Roscommon fifteen Saginaw 632 56 Sanilac 3. 4 4 4 school 3 Shiawassee 173 8 St Clair 313 twenty-one Saint Joseph 30 one Tuscola 98 13 Van buren 46 2 Washtenaw 1049 59 Wayne 7537 719 Wexford 10 2 MDOC * 1264 41 FCI ** 86 one Out of state 39 Totals 40399 3670

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

