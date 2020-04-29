Home Local News Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>MDOC Probation Officer Tests COVID-19 - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML12c123ebdf96773873932d10e2aa286f12%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 40,399 and 3,670 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 4/29/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4
Allegan 94 2
Alpena 76 4 4
Antrim 10
Arenac 18 years one
Barry 3. 4 one
Bay 142 4 4
Benzie 6 6
Berrien 242 fifteen
Branch 56 2
Calhoun 219 eleven
Cass 29 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 17 one
Chippewa 2
clear eleven one
Clinton 117 9 9
Crawford 54 4 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit city 8957 1008
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 124 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1564 180
Gladwin sixteen one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour 19 5 5
Gratiot 13 one
Hillsdale 121 17
Houghton 2
Ferret sixteen
Ingham 446 10
Ionia 60 60 2
Iosco 47 4 4
Isabella 60 60 7 7
Jackson 351 19
Kalamazoo 348 12
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1395 33
lake 2
Lapeer 167 25
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 92 one
Livingston 335 18 years
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 5430 597
Manistee eleven
Marquette Four. Five 8
Mason 8
Mecosta 14 one
Menominee 5 5
Inland 59 5 5
Missaukee fifteen one
Monroe 284 12
Montcalm 38 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 262 sixteen
Newaygo 22
Oakland 7159 668
Oceana 9 9 one
Ogemaw 12
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4 4
Otsego 90 8
Ottawa 224 9 9
Presque Island 12
Roscommon fifteen
Saginaw 632 56
Sanilac 3. 4 4 4
school 3
Shiawassee 173 8
St Clair 313 twenty-one
Saint Joseph 30 one
Tuscola 98 13
Van buren 46 2
Washtenaw 1049 59
Wayne 7537 719
Wexford 10 2
MDOC * 1264 41
FCI ** 86 one
Out of state 39
Totals 40399 3670

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©