Here's a list of key COVID-19 terms you should know – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Everyone wants to know the latest on COVID-19 during this pandemic which includes learning keywords to keep you informed.
Henry Ford Health System turned to one of its experts, Daniel Passerman, D.O., a family medicine physician, to define the key terms of COVID-19.
Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
- Asymptomatic: Someone who has an infection without showing symptoms.
- Presymptomatic: Someone who has been infected with a virus but still shows no symptoms.
- Coronavirus: A group of viruses common in humans and animals. Some coronaviruses produce the common cold; SARS and MERS are also both coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus.
- Propagation in the Community: When a contagious disease is spread by a community of people who have not traveled to a place where the virus started, or who have not knowingly been in contact with someone who has had the virus.
- Incubation period: The time between contracting a virus and feeling sick from it.
- Fan: A machine that pushes air into a person's lungs to help them breathe.
- New strain: A new type of virus.
- Pathogen: Any microorganism (including bacteria and viruses) that causes infection.
- Patient zero: The first person to contract a virus in a new area.
- EPI: Acronym for personal protective equipment. Describes the special masks, clothing, and gloves that caregivers wear to protect them from contagious diseases.
- Social distancing: The act of increasing the physical space between people to decrease the spread of disease. (In the case of COVID-19, social distancing of at least six feet is recommended.)
- Self-isolation: Separate yourself from others because you are sick.
- Self-quarantine: Separate yourself from others because you have been exposed to a sick person.
- Shelter in place: Used as a security measure after an emergency, this is a government order for citizens to stay home and go alone to buy food and medicine.
- Super spreader: A person who transmits a virus to many more people than the average.
- Underlying conditions: Chronic health conditions not caused by a current virus. (For example, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, and obesity are underlying conditions.)
- Flatten the curve: Decrease the infection rate among people so that hospitals can treat fewer people over time.
- Antibody: Specific proteins in the blood used by the immune system to attack viruses and diseases to heal the body.
- Outbreak: When many people in a localized area suddenly get sick.
- Epidemic: Generalized disease in a region or community.
- Pandemic: Widespread disease worldwide.
- Surgical mask: A disposable mask that is used by health professionals to prevent saliva or mucosa from escaping or entering.
- N95 respirator: A special protective mask that filters out minute particles and pathogens to protect the user from contracting a disease.
- Group immunity: When a contagious virus or disease becomes inactive largely because a population of people has become immune, usually thanks to a vaccine. Hopefully, this is what will happen to COVID-19 after a vaccine is approved and ready for widespread use.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.