Here's a list of key COVID-19 terms you should know – Up News Info Detroit

– Everyone wants to know the latest on COVID-19 during this pandemic which includes learning keywords to keep you informed.

Henry Ford Health System turned to one of its experts, Daniel Passerman, D.O., a family medicine physician, to define the key terms of COVID-19.

Asymptomatic: Someone who has an infection without showing symptoms.

Someone who has an infection without showing symptoms. Presymptomatic : Someone who has been infected with a virus but still shows no symptoms.

: Someone who has been infected with a virus but still shows no symptoms. Coronavirus : A group of viruses common in humans and animals. Some coronaviruses produce the common cold; SARS and MERS are also both coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus.

: A group of viruses common in humans and animals. Some coronaviruses produce the common cold; SARS and MERS are also both coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus. Propagation in the Community : When a contagious disease is spread by a community of people who have not traveled to a place where the virus started, or who have not knowingly been in contact with someone who has had the virus.

: When a contagious disease is spread by a community of people who have not traveled to a place where the virus started, or who have not knowingly been in contact with someone who has had the virus. Incubation period : The time between contracting a virus and feeling sick from it.

: The time between contracting a virus and feeling sick from it. Fan : A machine that pushes air into a person's lungs to help them breathe.

: A machine that pushes air into a person's lungs to help them breathe. New strain : A new type of virus.

: A new type of virus. Pathogen : Any microorganism (including bacteria and viruses) that causes infection.

: Any microorganism (including bacteria and viruses) that causes infection. Patient zero : The first person to contract a virus in a new area.

: The first person to contract a virus in a new area. EPI : Acronym for personal protective equipment. Describes the special masks, clothing, and gloves that caregivers wear to protect them from contagious diseases.

: Acronym for personal protective equipment. Describes the special masks, clothing, and gloves that caregivers wear to protect them from contagious diseases. Social distancing : The act of increasing the physical space between people to decrease the spread of disease. (In the case of COVID-19, social distancing of at least six feet is recommended.)

: The act of increasing the physical space between people to decrease the spread of disease. (In the case of COVID-19, social distancing of at least six feet is recommended.) Self-isolation : Separate yourself from others because you are sick.

: Separate yourself from others because you are sick. Self-quarantine: Separate yourself from others because you have been exposed to a sick person.

Separate yourself from others because you have been exposed to a sick person. Shelter in place : Used as a security measure after an emergency, this is a government order for citizens to stay home and go alone to buy food and medicine.

: Used as a security measure after an emergency, this is a government order for citizens to stay home and go alone to buy food and medicine. Super spreader : A person who transmits a virus to many more people than the average.

: A person who transmits a virus to many more people than the average. Underlying conditions : Chronic health conditions not caused by a current virus. (For example, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, and obesity are underlying conditions.)

: Chronic health conditions not caused by a current virus. (For example, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, and obesity are underlying conditions.) Flatten the curve : Decrease the infection rate among people so that hospitals can treat fewer people over time.

: Decrease the infection rate among people so that hospitals can treat fewer people over time. Antibody : Specific proteins in the blood used by the immune system to attack viruses and diseases to heal the body.

: Specific proteins in the blood used by the immune system to attack viruses and diseases to heal the body. Outbreak : When many people in a localized area suddenly get sick.

: When many people in a localized area suddenly get sick. Epidemic : Generalized disease in a region or community.

: Generalized disease in a region or community. Pandemic : Widespread disease worldwide.

: Widespread disease worldwide. Surgical mask : A disposable mask that is used by health professionals to prevent saliva or mucosa from escaping or entering.

: A disposable mask that is used by health professionals to prevent saliva or mucosa from escaping or entering. N95 respirator : A special protective mask that filters out minute particles and pathogens to protect the user from contracting a disease.

: A special protective mask that filters out minute particles and pathogens to protect the user from contracting a disease. Group immunity: When a contagious virus or disease becomes inactive largely because a population of people has become immune, usually thanks to a vaccine. Hopefully, this is what will happen to COVID-19 after a vaccine is approved and ready for widespread use.

