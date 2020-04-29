Home Local News Here's a list of key COVID-19 terms you should know – Up...

Here's a list of key COVID-19 terms you should know – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Here are 5 things to protect yourself and your family - CBS Detroit
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Everyone wants to know the latest on COVID-19 during this pandemic which includes learning keywords to keep you informed.

Henry Ford Health System turned to one of its experts, Daniel Passerman, D.O., a family medicine physician, to define the key terms of COVID-19.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
  • Asymptomatic: Someone who has an infection without showing symptoms.
  • Presymptomatic: Someone who has been infected with a virus but still shows no symptoms.
  • Coronavirus: A group of viruses common in humans and animals. Some coronaviruses produce the common cold; SARS and MERS are also both coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus.
  • Propagation in the Community: When a contagious disease is spread by a community of people who have not traveled to a place where the virus started, or who have not knowingly been in contact with someone who has had the virus.
  • Incubation period: The time between contracting a virus and feeling sick from it.
  • Fan: A machine that pushes air into a person's lungs to help them breathe.
  • New strain: A new type of virus.
  • Pathogen: Any microorganism (including bacteria and viruses) that causes infection.
  • Patient zero: The first person to contract a virus in a new area.
  • EPI: Acronym for personal protective equipment. Describes the special masks, clothing, and gloves that caregivers wear to protect them from contagious diseases.
  • Social distancing: The act of increasing the physical space between people to decrease the spread of disease. (In the case of COVID-19, social distancing of at least six feet is recommended.)
  • Self-isolation: Separate yourself from others because you are sick.
  • Self-quarantine: Separate yourself from others because you have been exposed to a sick person.
  • Shelter in place: Used as a security measure after an emergency, this is a government order for citizens to stay home and go alone to buy food and medicine.
  • Super spreader: A person who transmits a virus to many more people than the average.
  • Underlying conditions: Chronic health conditions not caused by a current virus. (For example, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, and obesity are underlying conditions.)
  • Flatten the curve: Decrease the infection rate among people so that hospitals can treat fewer people over time.
  • Antibody: Specific proteins in the blood used by the immune system to attack viruses and diseases to heal the body.
  • Outbreak: When many people in a localized area suddenly get sick.
  • Epidemic: Generalized disease in a region or community.
  • Pandemic: Widespread disease worldwide.
  • Surgical mask: A disposable mask that is used by health professionals to prevent saliva or mucosa from escaping or entering.
  • N95 respirator: A special protective mask that filters out minute particles and pathogens to protect the user from contracting a disease.
  • Group immunity: When a contagious virus or disease becomes inactive largely because a population of people has become immune, usually thanks to a vaccine. Hopefully, this is what will happen to COVID-19 after a vaccine is approved and ready for widespread use.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©