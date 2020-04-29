Heartbreaking tributes for Mrs. Minnie from little ATL women dump after they kill her in an accident

Ashley ‘Mrs. Minnie Ross has sadly passed away in a hit-and-run accident. The Little Women of Atlanta star was involved in a head-on collision in Atlanta at 11 p.m. of Saturday.

There are conflicting reports on exactly what happened. While a source says she lost control of her car when she collided with a sidewalk and crossed into oncoming traffic, representatives of the reality star claim she was hit by another vehicle.

Either way, the stylist required medical attention and was in critical condition until her death on Monday night.

The tributes have come from his castmates and friends.

Terra Jole, executive producer of the Little Women franchise, shared a photo of her and Minnie along with a caption that read: ‘There are no words to describe the turn of events in recent days. I am deeply saddened that @msminnielwa is no longer with us, but happy that he now walks with angels. Minnie always spoke with all her heart, listened with every word and guided her like the unspoken mom she is. We'll miss you very much. Prayers for you and your family, especially your mother. "

Her closest friends on the show, Andrea and Amanda Salinas, wrote heartbreaking goodbyes separately via Instagram.

Andrea wrote: ‘Minnie, why did you leave us so soon? You were a great friend / mom to us from the day we met in Los Angeles. To film the pilot's filming ￼￼ for the show, I can't believe it! "We are going to LOSE you, rest in peace, my Minnie."

While Amanda shared a message that said: "As I write this I am crying, I can't believe it, my Minnie!" Why did they take you away from us? WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, just to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we save for later, which together with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep it alive in my memories and be there for your mom @ grneyes4life and your aunt @ vdeloney72. You were more than our best friend, you were our older sister and you still are! I still can't believe this man why, why! , I love you !!!! My heart is broken "Rest in peace my love,quot;.

Miss Juicy, who had a friendly rivalry with her co-star, also spoke about her tragic passing through Instagram

‘This is too much, too much. Prayers for Minnie's family! "

Rest in peace with Mrs. Minnie, who was loved by the onlookers and those closest to her.



