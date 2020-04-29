Health officials concerned about Trump's executive order to keep meat processing plants open – Up News Info

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday night to keep meat processing plants open through the Defense Production Act.

The White House says the decision is about protecting the nation's food supply. It comes eight days after JBS, a pork processing plant in Worthington, was forced to indefinitely close its doors after more than two dozen employees tested positive for COVID-19.

JBS is a great operation. It supplies about 4% of the nation's pork. And you don't have to venture far from your Worthington processing plant to see who was affected by its closure.

"One hundred percent of our pork comes from them," said Troy Wietzema of W-2's Quality Meats.

Wietzema said that since he closed the plant, the question has been: how soon can it reopen?

“It affects many more people than just a local farmer. Dripping through. It comes from us, the type of food, it goes all the way. It affects everyone, ”said Wietzema.

While the plant's more than 2,000 employees may return to work soon, safety concerns continue. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm calls the president's decision problematic.

UFCW, the union that represents workers, is also asking the administration for clear and safety standards. They want access to the federal PPE reserve and daily tests for employees. And they want JBS and other plants to be constantly monitored by federal inspectors.

"Our goal is to get JBS up and running," said Mayor Mike Kuhle.

Kuhle believes the company has strengthened its security measures while aiming to reopen.

"When agricultural producers are not doing well, Worthington is not doing well," Kuhle said. "We are excited and want to get them back up and running as soon as possible."

Union representatives of JBS employees plan to meet with lawmakers and Governor Walz in Worthington on Wednesday.