HBO Max will be available on Google and Android platforms at launch – Up News Info

Days after announcing a pact with Apple to make HBO Max available at launch on May 27, WarnerMedia has announced a similar distribution agreement with Google for the streaming service.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia said the deal will put Max on Google's platforms and devices and on Google Play, Android phones and tablets and devices, and Chromebooks. At launch, current HBO NOW subscribers on Google Play will be able to sign in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly to the app.

"The availability of HBO Max on Android devices, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options to be offered to customers at launch," said chief distribution officer Rich Warren. "We are pleased to make HBO Max available to the large customer base that accesses content on Google platforms and devices."

In addition to Apple, HBO Max will be available through YouTube TV, Charter and AT & T's wireless and pay TV platforms. The streaming service will feature 10,000 hours of movie and television programming from HBO, Warner Bros., Turner's networks and other parts of the company, plus a list of originals and acquisitions. It is the latest in several major challenges for Netflix to hit the market in recent months, joining similar efforts by Disney, Apple, and NBCUniversal.

Distribution agreements are key elements of the newcomers' customer acquisition strategy. Disney struck a deal with Verizon, and NBCU enlisted Cox as a launch partner. Apple offers a free year of Apple TV + to anyone who buys one of their devices.