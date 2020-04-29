Hasbro exceeds first quarter expectations, citing COVID-19 and the impact of EOne Deal – Up News Info

Hasbro shares sank in pre-market trading after the toy and entertainment company reported first-quarter results slightly below Wall Street expectations.

Earnings were reduced to a loss of 51 cents per share from 21 cents in the prior-year quarter. Excluding one-time charges, particularly costs related to the acquisition of $ 4 billion mega-indie eOne, earnings came in at 57 cents a share. That was a penny below Wall Street analyst consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $ 1.11 billion exceeded the estimate of $ 1.14 billion.

Shares fell 6% in the previous market, to $ 77.86.

Hasbro, like many companies, withdrew its financial guidance for the period 2020, citing uncertainties related to COVID-19.