Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that erroneously crossed the runway

HAWTHORNE, California (AP) – Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are investigating, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday.

Ford was at the controls of a small plane Friday at the Hawthorne airport in the Los Angeles area when, according to a statement released by the Ford publicist, he crossed the runway after misheard instructions from air traffic control.

"He immediately acknowledged the error and apologized to ATC for the error," according to publicist Ina Treciokas' statement. "No one was injured and there was never a danger of collision."

Without naming Ford, the Federal Aviation Administration said in its own statement that a two-seat Aviat Husky aircraft crossed the runway while another aircraft made a tactile landing.

The other plane was just over a half-mile away, according to the FAA.

Ford's statement says the purpose of his flight was "to maintain currency and competition on the plane."

The 77-year-old who played Han Solo and Indiana Jones is a frequent flyer for planes and helicopters and generally has a good record as an aviator, but has had several close visits over the years.

Most recently, he flew low on a plane with 116 people on board just before mistakenly landing on a taxiway at another southern California airport in 2017.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In 2015, he was injured when his World War II-era plane crashed on a Los Angeles golf course after an engine failure. Federal investigators discovered that Ford was not at fault for the accident.