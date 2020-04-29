Harrison Ford under investigation for wrongly crossing the airport runway with his plane

WENN

Actor and famous pilot Harrison Ford is facing an investigation by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials after misinterpreting the commands of an air traffic control operator and crossing an airport runway.

The "Star Wars" icon landed at the Hawthorne Airport in Southern California on Friday, April 24, 2020 and was asked to "come up short" on the runway due to other "traffic."

However, Ford misheard the instructions and proceeded to cross the taxiway while the tower operator punished him angrily.

In the audio images obtained by TMZ, the official snapped, "I didn't tell you to cross that track now. I told you to come up short. You need to listen."

Apologizing for his mistake, the 77-year-old man replied, "Excuse me sir, I thought (you said) exactly the opposite. I'm so sorry."

Fortunately, the only other traffic was another pilot practicing tactile landings at the other end of the runway, so there was no real danger of a collision, depending on the departure. FAA chiefs have launched an investigation into the incident.

A representative of the actor confessed to TMZ: "Mr. Ford crossed the only airport runway on his plane after mishearding an ATC radio instruction. He immediately acknowledged the error and apologized to ATC for the error."

"The purpose of the flight was to maintain the currency and competition of the plane."

Ford is reportedly working to update its pilot license to allow it to participate in more relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star is no stranger to FAA chiefs: In February 2017, it made headlines after mistakenly landing his single-engine Husky on a taxiway rather than an airstrip at John Wayne Airport in County Orange, where it narrowly avoided a possible collision with an American airline passenger plane, which was preparing for takeoff. The commercial jet was able to safely take off moments later, and Ford, who had been dubbed "idiot" on the radio for his mistake, later escaped FAA punishment.