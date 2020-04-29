Harrison Ford speaks after plane incident sparks FAA investigation

Harrison Ford It is once again the subject of an FAA investigation.

In a statement to E! News, an FAA spokesperson confirmed that they are "investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky traveled by taxi across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon while another plane was landing." They also assured that while the pilot was making a raid "there was no danger of a crash."

Said pilot is Ford, who released his own statement through his personal representative. "Actor and pilot Harrison Ford was involved in a runway raid on April 24 at Hawthorne airport. Mr. Ford crossed the only airport runway on his plane after misheard ATC radio instructions. Immediately He acknowledged the error and apologized to ATC for the error, "they stated. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and competition on the plane."

They also reiterated: "No one was injured and there was never a danger of collision."