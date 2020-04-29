Haim releases new video for & # 39; I Know Alone & # 39;

Screenshot: Youtube Screenshot: Youtube

They can no longer strut down desolate Los Angeles streets, or tear off layers clothes while they visit the restaurants of the city, or do a small choreography in the middle of a disco dance floor, but Haim has made the social distance music video work for them.

In the video for "I Know Alone", a song his album Women in Music Pt. III (bright tityou), due June 26th, the sisters-Danielle, Este and Alana, respectively—perform Very synchronized choreography on what looks like an empty basketball court. And is it just me or does it seem like they are exactly six feet away? "It's been a couple of days since I came out," sings Danielle, and it's clear that the song came at a perfect time.

"Things were so crazy at first when it all started happening that we didn't think it was appropriate to release a new album," the band said in a statement. "Now that things have been sorted out a bit in this quarantined life, we've talked more about it and we think we could all use new music during this time, so we've decided to upload the album to June 26."