Gwen Stefani & # 39; So grateful & # 39; to top the country list for the first time with Blake Shelton Duet

Marking her first # 1 on the Country Airplay chart with & # 39; Nobody But You & # 39 ;, the No Doubt leader thanks her singing boyfriend for taking her on the trip with him.

Up News Info –

Rocker gwen Stefani is incredulous after scoring her first number one on America's Country Airplay chart with her duet "Nobody But You" with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The country music star invited Stefani to add her voice to the song last year (19), and although they both fell in love with the melody, they had no idea how big a hit it would be for fans too, after uploading to the top of Billboard's countdown this week (begins April 27), three months after its initial release.

"No one but you" was not written as a duet, but it is a duet, "Shelton told Billboard.com while reflecting on the news on the list. "I have to thank (the composers) Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for trusting us with this amazing song that captures exactly how I feel about Gwen and can connect with each lyrics. "

"I still pinch myself every time I listen to one of my songs on the radio, but I have to pinch and turn really hard to believe I'm singing it with Gwen Stefani. As always, thanks to the fans who listen and I can't wait until we can to be all together celebrating music again. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Shelton also turned to Twitter to share a special message for Stefani, writing: "Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song at # 1 on country radio! Not bad for your first try! Thank you everyone too! !! #no one but you. "

And the Definitely Frontwoman is impressed by the couple's achievement.

"Trying to understand the fact that I even know Blake Shelton, just being in such a beautiful classic duo with him," she commented as she republished Shelton's tweet.

Stefani continued, "Thank you (email protected) for taking me with you on this journey! I am so grateful and amazed at all the support everyone has given us !!!!! #WHATTHEHECK? !! We got a # 1 single? !! ! #bestfriend #nobodybutyou #nevernmywildestdreams (sic) !!!!! "